Roy Jones Jr Tells Terence Crawford To Snub Canelo Rematch And Pursue Another Move
Roy Jones Jr thinks there's no need for Terence Crawford to fight Canelo Alvarez again. Crawford made history on September 13 as he moved up two weight classes to beat Canelo via unanimous decision in the fight of the century.
He became the only male boxer to win the undisputed title in three weight classes. Apart from that, fighting Canelo also secured a massive payday for Crawford. Canelo, being the superstar that he is, guarantees both big bucks and tremendous exposure for his opponents.
Options are aplenty for Crawford following his win. A Canelo rematch, though, remains a topic of discussion. That will have to wait, though, as the Mexican has recently undergone elbow surgery, with an expected return to training by the end of the year.
Roy Jones Jr on Terence Crawford facing Canelo Alvarez again
Speaking to The Ring, Jones Jr said, “I think he should go down and win a title at 160, and close it off – that's fire. [I’m] not really [interested in the rematch]. Canelo can do anything he wants to. He's done so much already. There's really not much left for him to do."
"Canelo can probably either take the rematch or close the door because Canelo has done way more than enough," Jones Jr added.
This is not the first time Jones Jr has suggested that Canelo has done more than enough in his career and might look at retirement. In a previous interview with Fight Hub TV, he echoed the same sentiment.
As for Crawford, winning a world title at 160 lbs would see him join Manny Pacquiao and Oscar De La Hoya as the only boxers to win world championships in six different weight classes. He jumped directly from 154 lbs to 168 lbs, missing middleweight in the process. Hence, touching base down there makes sense for 'Bud', especially considering Janibek Alimkhanuly is very eager to face 'Bud'.
Should Terence Crawford snub a Canelo Alvarez rematch?
Canelo had never lost at super middleweight before the Crawford fight. He was a two-time undisputed champion of the division. To add to that, he is a megastar. If the Mexican wants the Crawford rematch, he would likely be granted that wish.
Crawford, meanwhile, has already beaten Canelo, and there is no reason for him to snub that rematch. The Canelo fight is also less risky than taking on a tough champion at 160 lbs. In the hypothetical situation of a defeat, it's better to lose against a fellow legend than a hungry name looking to prove a point.
The Latest Boxing News
Manny Pacquiao Drops Floyd Mayweather 'Top Boxer' Praise Amid Rematch Reveal
Mike Tyson’s Camp Addresses Jake Paul Fight Fix Claim & Gives Mayweather Bout Update
Floyd Mayweather-Manny Pacquiao Rematch News Has Boxing Fans All Saying The Same Thing
First Images Emerge Of Canelo Alvarez Following His Elbow Surgery