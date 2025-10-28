Oscar De La Hoya Picks Floyd Mayweather vs Manny Pacquiao Rematch Winner
Oscar De La Hoya has made his pick for the Floyd Mayweather vs Manny Pacquiao rematch winner after reports surfaced that the two legends are looking to run it back inside the boxing ring.
Mayweather beat Pacquiao via unanimous decision (116-112, 116-112, 118-110) back in their 2015 clash, which remains the most successful gate in boxing history. A decade has passed, and Mayweather is now 48 and retired from professional boxing back in 2017, but has since competed in exhibition bouts against the likes of Logan Paul, Deji, and more.
Pacquiao, meanwhile, recently made a comeback at the age of 46 and managed a majority draw against WBC welterweight champion Mario Barrios. He opened the door for a Mayweather rematch following the result, but 'Money' didn't respond. The recent reports, though, suggest that the pair could once again share the ring.
De La Hoya fought both Mayweather and Pacquiao in his career. He lost a split decision (116-112, 113-115, 115-113) to Mayweather back in 2007; however, many believe that the result could have gone either way. Meanwhile, De La Hoya's final professional bout was against Pacquiao in 2008, where 'The Golden Boy' retired on the stool.
Floyd Mayweather
Manny Pacquiao
Age
48
46
Record
50-0-0
62-8-3
KO wins
27
39
Last pro fight
10th round TKO win against Conor McGregor in 2017
Majority draw against Mario Barrios in 2025
Nationality
USA
Philippines
De La Hoya speaks on Floyd Mayweather vs Manny Pacquiao rematch
De La Hoya is interested in seeing which rules will be implemented for the rematch. He lauded Pacquiao for his willingness to take on the best fighters, even at this age. He told GIVEMESPORT, "I think there will be a lot of interest for both guys to get inside the ring and duke it out. It'll be a fun fight to watch, I think. If it's a small ring, small gloves, same rules as boxing — I'd watch."
De La Hoya, however, is favoring Mayweather. He reminded that Pacquiao looked like he had lost a step in the Barrios fight, which isn't surprising considering he was 46. However, the former Olympic gold medalist doesn't think Mayweather has missed a beat since his retirement. He credited 'Money' for his tremendous work ethic and how he takes care of his body.
"One thing about Mayweather is he takes care of his body, always in the gym training. I don't think he ever lost a step. I'd have to favor Floyd Mayweather in a rematch, if they ever do have it in boxing rules."- Oscar De La Hoya
Boxing fans will certainly take note if Mayweather vs Pacquiao 2 materializes.
