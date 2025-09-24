Jake Paul Posts Video Kissing Gervonta Davis Made By AI
There have already been numerous strange aspects to the Jake Paul vs. Gervonta Davis fight, despite the bout still being close to two months away.
For one, this was absurd matchmaking, given that these two fighters last fought in a weight class that's 65 pounds different from each other.
While there's a case to be made that this difference is negated by Davis' experience and skill advantage over Paul, a boxing match typically comes together when two fighters are similar in several regards rather than vastly different.
And the initial uncertain nature of the fight's rules (such as whether it would be an exhibition, what weight class it would take place in, and what size gloves each guy would wear) also raised eyebrows. Not to mention that the initial fight location of Atlanta, Georgia, seemed in question for several weeks before the bout was ultimately moved to the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida.
All of this is to say that the Paul vs. Davis lead-up has been anything but smooth. However, while many members of the boxing community might despise him, they have to give Jake Paul credit for knowing how to get eyeballs on an event. And he'll pull no punches when it comes to generating interest for a fight.
Jake Paul Posts AI Video Kissing Gervonta Davis
Paul's most recent marketing tactic for this November 14 Gervonta Davis fight involved the polar opposite of punches. Rather than promoting violence during a pre-fight faceoff between these two (although there was a brief shoving match between them after a recent presser), Paul posted an AI-generated video of him kissing Gervonta on September 23.
"They can never make me hate you spanky tanky 🥹," Paul captioned the video on X, which shows them two facing off and then coming in for a kiss.
He also posted it on his Instagram with the caption, "Send to your lover ❤️". He also added, "No matter what they say I'll always love you spanky tanky <3".
While the AI in this video appears believable, the good news is that this is such an absurd scenario that nobody in the comments section is fooled into believing the kiss is real.
Both of Paul's social media posts have gone viral, as his Instagram post already has over 100,000 likes in 14 hours, while the X video has over 1.4 million views at this point.
These videos are certainly one way to get eyeballs on a fight.
