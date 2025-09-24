Terence Crawford’s Camp Gives Canelo Alvarez Rematch Prediction
Terence Crawford's performance in his win against Canelo Alvarez can't be spoken of highly enough. Despite moving up two weight classes and being the consensus smaller fighter, he walked away with a unanimous decision win, becoming the undisputed super middleweight champion in the process.
He is now 42-0-0 with 31 knockout wins and a three weight undisputed champion, the first male boxer to do so. Crawford has never had a split or majority decision win on his resume, with all of his wins coming via stoppage or unanimous decision.
A Canelo rematch is being discussed by fans and experts. However, Crawford's camp believes there isn't a need for that and 'Bud' will stop Canelo if it goes down.
Terence Crawford's camp on Canelo Alvarez rematch
Bernie 'Da Boxer' Davis, one of Crawford's coaches, has claimed that Crawford would stop Canelo in a rematch. Speaking to MillCity Boxing, he said, "I think we could stop him the second time. I think it’ll be worse because I feel a sharp Bud Crawford, I don’t think Canelo can hurt him. None of the s*** that he [Canelo] was doing worked."
"He thought Crawford was going to run like William Scull. He thought Crawford couldn’t hurt him. I don’t see any calls for a rematch because Bud handled him."
Crawford landed some notable strikes on Canelo during the fight and handled what the Mexican had to offer pretty well. Canelo, however, has been known to have one of the best chins in the history of boxing. Hence, stopping Canelo would certainly be monumental.
Eddie Hearn doesn't think Canelo Alvarez will want a Terence Crawford rematch
Canelo is 63-3-2, 39 KOs and his legacy in boxing is cemented despite the Crawford loss. However, the Crawford defeat came at 168 lbs, a division he has made his kingdom over the years. Canelo lost to Floyd Mayweather at a young age and the Dmitry Bivol loss was at light heavyweight. Crawford, though, beat him at super middleweight, which might trigger the Mexican to avenge the result.
However, Eddie Hearn doesn't think Alvarez will go down that route, as the Matchroom Boxing head stated, "I don’t think Canelo will want the rematch. I think there’s a rematch clause. I don’t know. ... It’s very unusual for Canelo to go into a fight without a rematch clause. But, for me, I just can’t see Canelo going, 'Yes, I want to run that back.’"
Hearn thinks stylistically, Crawford will always be a difficult match-up for Alvarez.
"A certain style is not good for Canelo. When I talked about the Crawford fight with Canelo two years ago, he had no interest in that fight because he knew. Talk about Crawford’s IQ, Canelo’s IQ, Reynoso’s IQ — they know boxing. They knew that fight was a nightmare for them, really."- Eddie Hearn
