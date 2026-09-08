Oleksandr Usyk Responds to Panic Tyson Fury Trilogy Callout

Boxing is perhaps the most fluid sport, with plans and contingencies changing constantly. After his planned superfight with Anthony Joshua imploded, Tyson Fury attempted to change course over the weekend.

Fury believed a backup option would be available in Oleksandr Usyk. However, Usyk and, by extension, his team, don't seem interested in a third fight.

Usyk, the generational former undisputed heavyweight champion, will retire soon. He wants one more fight, something that will end his career on the right note, or, as he sees it, his 'last dance'. However, his representatives believe a last-minute battle isn't the right option for someone who is about to leave the sport.

Oleksandr Usyk | IMAGO / Xinhua

Fury's calls out Usyk in act of desperation

In essence, the Fury vs Joshua fight stalled because of venue issues. Fury agreed to fight in the vibrant atmosphere of New York and Madison Square Garden, while Joshua wants it to take place in the United Kingdom, specifically Wembley Stadium.

For many reasons, Turki Alalshikh, the Saudi financier and funder behind Zuffa Boxing, wants to capture more of the American market and believes this fight should be on United States soil.

Fury's push to fight Usyk seems less about Usyk and more about securing a November 2026 fight date, which is roughly two months away. Fury spoke to Sky Sports to call out Usyk:

“You got the decisions last time; fair play to you. Good luck to you; let's do it again. Let's run it back in November. The ball is now in your court... do you want to fight me this year, 2026, or are you calling it quits? Let me know because I am now looking for a new opponent.”

Whether it's desperation or not, Fury must forget that Usyk dominated during their two-fight, 24-round battle. If the fights were closer, Fury would possibly have a case for another fight. However, Usyk's proven dominance negates the need.

Fury's lack of leverage

From Usyk's standpoint, he doesn't need to fight Fury again. At this point in his career, he can choose his opponent, and his manager, Sergey Lapin, rebutted Fury's assertions:

"Usyk is not Tyson's backup plan. If Fury needs an opponent, he should visit the Ready to Fight platform. They can help him find a worthy opponent there."

All sarcasm aside, what leverage does Fury have remaining? The one fight that could legitimately define his career continues to grow further away from him. Lapin's response suggests Fury is desperate, which won't make for a good fight.

Can Fury find a suitable opponent if the issues with Joshua can't be resolved? What we know now is that it will not be Usyk.