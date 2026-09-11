Surprising Anthony Joshua vs. Tyson Fury Fight Location Reportedly Revealed

After months of speculation, harsh banter, and venue theories, the long-awaited bout between Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury continues to inch closer to reality.

Recent updates regarding the fight have had many believing it would never happen, especially as Tyson Fury last said the fight was off, seemingly moving on and calling out Oleksandr Usyk earlier this week.

But the saga has now taken another dramatic turn, according to veteran boxing reporter Dan Rafael.

Anthony Joshua during a press conference at the Guildhall, London on September 18, 2024. | IMAGO / PA Images

Fury vs Joshua has new location for November 28

According to Rafael, those close to the negotiation process believe Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales, is now the most likely venue for one of the most anticipated fights in British boxing history. The move to Cardiff signals a drastic change, ending weeks of speculation that Madison Square Garden would host the bout.

Rafael tweeted the breaking news.

"BREAKING: Per sources involved, there is a strong chance #JoshuaFury will indeed take place in the UK at Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales, on Nov. 28. Capacity 80k+ and has a retractable roof. Asked if Netflix was now OK with the move, one source said, “I think they’re OK.” Whatever happens, it was told it would be resolved in the next couple of days. #boxing" Dan Rafael on X

BREAKING: Per sources involved, there is a strong chance #JoshuaFury will indeed take place in the UK at Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales, on Nov. 28. Capacity 80k+ & has retractable roof. Asked if Netflix was now OK with the move one source said, “I think they’re OK.”… — Dan Rafael (@DanRafael1) September 10, 2026

Built in 1997, Principality Stadium has hosted rugby, soccer, concerts, and even a makeshift hospital during COVID. The venue holds roughly 80,000 people.

More importantly, it features a retractable roof that eliminates concerns about cold weather or the elements, meaning Fury and Joshua can make the stroll to the ring in temperature-controlled comfort.

Netflix on board with new location

Streaming juggernaut Netflix, according to Rafael, is on board, which removes much of the uncertainty. Additionally, Cardiff does not have the 1 a.m. curfew that appeared to eliminate Wembley Stadium as a valid option.

Plus, the November 28 timing sets the perfect stage for American viewers, as the date falls during Thanksgiving weekend, with many able to make the event a family affair.

The Welsh Rugby Union owns the building and, when reached for comment by Sky Sports, seemed thrilled about the prospect.

"We are very keen to attract more boxing to the stadium, which has a rich history in the sport, enhanced by its closeable roof, unrivalled sight lines, and unique city-center location."

Joshua actually has a history with the Principality Stadium. In 2018, roughly four months apart, he enjoyed two successful title defenses there. First, he stopped Carlos Takam in ten rounds. Then, he outclassed Joseph Parker in a 12-round decision. In effect, the former world heavyweight champion could actually sport a home-field advantage, of sorts.

The next steps are solidifying the contract and addressing every stipulation surrounding it, negotiating something that both camps can agree upon, instead of desperate alternatives.