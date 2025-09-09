Jake Paul Sends Scathing Floyd Mayweather vs Mike Tyson Prediction
While the boxing community is now gearing up for the superfight between Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford, which is just four days away, many are still trying to digest several of the other gigantic fights that have been announced over the past few weeks.
The first of these is Jake Paul vs. Gervonta "Tank" Davis. This fight has garnered a lot of hot takes from fans, given the massive size difference between Paul and Davis and the fact that Gervonta is essentially ducking a rematch against Lamont Roach Jr. for the time being to chase this money fight (that's likely to be an exhibition).
The other gigantic bout is the exhibition between Floyd "Money" Mayweather and Mike Tyson, which was announced last week and will take place at some point in the spring of 2026. Again, the huge size difference between Floyd and Tyson, the advanced age of both legends, and the fact that this is an exhibition have many fans of the sweet science rolling their eyes.
If there's someone who understands where both Mayweather and Tyson are at this point in their careers, it's probably Jake Paul. This is because he fought Tyson back in November 2024 (which Paul won via decision), and his brother, Logan, fought an exhibition against Floyd in 2021.
Jake Paul Gives Mike Tyson vs. Floyd Mayweather Prediction
Paul did an interview with Front Office Sports on September 8. And at one point in the interview, he was asked his thoughts on Tyson and Mayweather facing off.
"Yeah. I don't have many thoughts [on the fight]. I'm not super interested in it. I think they're both gonna make a bunch of money, which is great for both of them," Paul said, per an X post from Front Office Sports.
"But I think it's gonna be a boring fight. You know, we've seen Floyd's fighting style, it's pretty boring. Obviously, [I] want it to do as best as it can for the sport of boxing. But I think people want to see different fights now. We've had the entertainment side of things, and me and Mike did it, and it's sort of a little bit old news now. But don't really have too many thoughts beyond. that," he added.
Jake Paul predicting that this fight is going to be boring isn't a hot take, as many feel like these two guys will try to minimize risk of getting actually hurt and will instead have a glorified sparring match for however long the fight lasts.
