Jake Paul Slams 'Paid off Refs' After Oleksandr Usyk's Controversial Win

Oleksandr Usyk ended 'Glory in Giza' with a knockout win over Rico Verhoeven, but his stock could not have dropped much lower in the process.

Despite closing as a 20-1 favorite, Usyk was seemingly losing the fight going into the 11th round, when he dropped the kickboxer with 20 seconds remaining. Usyk jumped right back on Verhoeven the moment the fight restarted, just moments before referee Mark Lyson intervened to stop the fight with one second left in the round.

The stoppage was widely criticized by fans on social media and drew the ire of Jake Paul, who was already frustrated with the event as a whole. Paul aired his exasperation on X, calling the stoppage the "most insane s***" he has ever seen.

"I mean that's the most insane s*** I've ever seen," Paul tweeted. "Rico winning every round and the moment the paid off ref sees to end it he ends [it] are you kidding. I'm the biggest Usyk fan but bro you lost that s***. Shoutout to Rico for beating his a** every round and getting jipped. Damnnnnn."

I mean that’s the most insane shit I’ve ever seen



Rico winning every round and the moment the paid off ref sees to end it then he ends jt are you kidding



Im the biggest usyk fan but bro you lost that shit



Shoutout to rico for beating his ass every round and getting jipped… — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) May 23, 2026

Paul was far from the only fan to express annoyance at the stoppage on social media. The entire sequence confused many around the world, but once the dust settled, almost nobody agreed with Lyson's stoppage, particularly given the monumental upset it potentially prevented.

Jake Paul bashes The Ring during 'Glory in Giza'

Paul's discontent with the main event result appeared to reflect his thoughts on the entire 'Glory in Giza' event. The 29-year-old shared his frustrations throughout the event and criticized the event's fight pacing.

Turki Al-Sheikh | Victor Fraile-Imagn Images

Paul claimed the slow pace is the "reason" that his Most Valuable Promotions is "on top."

"Today is a prime example why people hate these Matchroom Ring events or whoever is doing it," Paul tweeted. "So much talking and time in between events. How have these peeps been doing it for so long and not realized that running back to back fights is what fans want. These British accents talking about this and that bro come on... I've been tuned in since 1 p.m. and [I'm] still just here Tony [Bellew] talking about what he once did. There's a reason MVP is on top."

Today is a prime example of why people hate these matchroom ring events or whoever is doing it



So much talking and time in between events



How have these peeps been doing it for so long and not realized that running back to back fights is what fans want. These British accents… — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) May 23, 2026

The six-fight pay-per-view main card took roughly five and a half hours from beginning to end. The event included four championship bouts — two of which went all 12 rounds, with the main event ending in the 11th frame.