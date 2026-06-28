Eddie Hearn Reveals Oleksandr Usyk's Potential Opponent for Final Fight
Oleksandr Usyk's next opponent has been leaked by Eddie Hearn just hours after the former two-time undisputed champion vacated his WBA, WBC and IBF titles.
This announcement confirmed in the eyes of many that the Ukrainian boxing legend is taking his 'last dance' after a glittering career. Usyk is a three-time undisputed champion across two weight classes, once at cruiserweight and twice at heavyweight.
His run at heavyweight is one of the best of the modern era, as he defeated Anthony Joshua, Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua all twice - for reference, all three of these men are two-time heavyweight champions.
Usyk announced he vacated his titles on social media, saying: "I want to vacate all the belts that I currently hold to make them available for the guys next in line to fight for them.
"Friends, I'm leaving the belts but not the sport because I still have my last dance."
The reference to a last dance has many speculating that Usyk only plans to fight once more, which caused further debate over who that could be. Rico Verhoeven has thrown his hat in the ring to get another shot at Usyk.
"The last dance 'REMATCH TIME'," Verhoeven replied to Usyk's post. "Lets make this the biggest crossover fight of this era."
Eddie Hearn reveals who is next for Usyk
There will be plenty of fans who would want to see this rematch, as Verhoeven was hard done by in the eyes of many in their first meeting. But Eddie Hearn may have stepped on some pretty big toes and revealed who Usyk intends to fight next and potentially last.
“As I understand it, Usyk will fight Wilder next," Hearn told DAZN on Saturday. "He wants to do what he wants to do, I guess, and have one more in the sun, and now the contenders are going to get their shots."
This will come as a shock, as Wilder has not been in the heavyweight picture for almost five years now. Since he lost the trilogy fight with Tyson Fury in a devastating war, he has not been the same and has since lost to Joseph Parker and Zhilei Zhang. But don't forget there was once a time that he was one of the most devastating punchers the sport has ever seen.
After the loss to Zhang, he took an extended hiatus before returning last year to defeat Tyrell Herndon and then take a razor-thin split decision win over an equally as tired Derek Chisora.
Whilst most will see this fight as a gift for Wilder and a great opportunity for both men to ride off into the sunset with an impressive purse, no doubt courtesy of Turki Alalshikh, it also represents something much bigger for Usyk
It is a chance for Usyk to truly cement his name as the best heavyweight of this era, as Wilder is the only champion of the last decade that he has not faced and beaten. With him vacating his belts, it signals the start of a new era, so it seems appropriate for Usyk to end his reign with a fight against Wilder.
It will probably be an easy night for Usyk, but he has more than earned it.
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James started his journalism career in 2024 and has written about a variety of sports, including Boxing, MMA, tennis and Formula 1, but his expertise is in boxing. As a former boxer, he has been published with Boxing News and the Independent, where he worked as a boxing writer - covering breaking news, analysis, interviewing notable figures such as Amir Khan and reporting from ringside. James was born in Birmingham in the UK before a brief stint of his childhood in New Jersey, and then returned to the UK as a teenager to finish his education and gain a Bachelor's degree from Newcastle University. When he isn’t writing, James enjoys a round of golf with his friends or lacing up his gloves and trying to emulate the fighters he loves watching, like Vasiliy Lomachenko and David Benavidez.