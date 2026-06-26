Oleksandr Usyk Vacates Titles Ahead of 'Last Dance'

In the era of the 24-hour news cycle, it's rare that a bombshell finds its way into the headlines.

Oleksandr Usyk, widely regarded as the best heavyweight of this era, announced that he will vacate three of his titles. The 39-year-old Ukrainian legend cited the reason was to open the doors for the next generation of fighters behind him.



The decision came after Usyk retained two of his titles following a controversial win over Rico Verhoeven. With his farewell fight in the offing, Uysk announced stepping away from part of the title picture. Without the encumbrance of organizational politics, Usyk can focus solely on his final fight.

Oleksandr Usyk | IMAGO / Middle East Images

Usyk vacates titles

In his typically understated manner, Usyk announced the news on social media.

"Attention Important update

I am vacating my unified WBA, IBF and WBC heavyweight world titles ahead of stepping into the ring for my final fight."

Attention‼️Important update

⁰I am vacating my unified WBA, IBF and WBC heavyweight world titles ahead of stepping into the ring for my final fight. — Oleksandr Usyk (@usykaa) June 26, 2026

In another social media post, Usyk shared a video with further explanation.

"It's a good day to say that I want to vacate all the belts I currently hold. I want to make them available so the guys who are next in line can fight for them. Friends, I'm leaving the belts, but I'm not leaving the sport because I still have my last dance."

Usyk started his career as a cruiserweight in 2013 and over his first three years fought 11 times, winning 10 by knockout.

During that time, he won the WBO cruiserweight title by unanimous decision over Krzysztof Głowacki. After unifying the titles and cleaning out the division, Usyk moved up to heavyweight, where he accomplished the exact same feat, collecting all of the major titles.

Це свідоме рішення, яке, я впевнений, відкриє для мене нові можливості. Це не кінець історії. Продовження попереду.



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This is a well-considered decision that I am confident will open new opportunities for me. This is not the end of the story. The continuation lies ahead. pic.twitter.com/tPRRWMsmbh — Oleksandr Usyk (@usykaa) June 26, 2026

He officially surrendered the WBC, IBF, and WBA titles. Unofficially, the three most coveted of any championship belts, along with the Ring Magazine version.

Many could look back at the Verhoeven fight as the potential end. Usyk looked a step slow against a fighter with just one boxing match, and it took a late and controversial stoppage to retain his title.

Now, free from politics, Usyk gets to write his own ending with no more mandates to clog up the calendar. By taking the alphabet organizations out of the equation, any opponent Usyk wants to fight can become a realistic option.

Who will Usyk fight? That question just became the most important question in boxing.

He's beaten Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury both twice. Additionally, the fight must carry a level of interest and prestige. He needs to avoid the mistakes of other legends. Muhammad Ali lost to Trevor Berbick. Joe Frazier drew with Joe Cummings. Not to mention, Usyk's swan song, his last fight, needs to be a profitable one.