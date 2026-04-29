Skye Nicolson, Eddie Hearn Want "Super Fight" After Dominant Win Over Mariah Turner

Coming off her fourth consecutive victory, this one over Mariah Turner, Skye Nicolson only has one fight in her mind.

Since moving down to the super bantamweight division, Nicolson has had her sights set on undisputed champion Ellie Scotney. With the win over Turner, her first defense of the WBC interim 122-pound title, she believes there is no other fight for her to pursue.

Either way, Nicolson made it known that she only wants "super fights" next.

"I want super fights," Nicolson said in the ring after beating Turner. "I want to be undisputed champion of the world. I've been very vocal about that for a long time, even at featherweight. We're at super bantamweight now and I'm ready to take over... Ellie Scotney, you've got all the belts. I'm next in line. Let's make it happen for the fans."

"Ellie Scotney, you've got all the belts. I'm next in line, lets make it happen for the fans!" 👀#NicolsonTurner | Live now on DAZN ▪️ pic.twitter.com/FzR7PsuRxQ — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) April 29, 2026

Nicolson swept the scorecards on all three judges' scorecards, who all scored the bout 100-89 in her favor. The champion had her opponent hurt and wobbled for the final four rounds, and Turner lost a point in the final round for using her head.

Nicolson was once viewed by many as the cream of the crop in the female featherweight division before suffering a setback with her split-decision loss to Tiara Brown in March 2025. Since then, she has rattled off four dominant wins in the last 13 months in her new weight class.

Eddie Hearn guarantees Skye Nicolson world title fight next

WBC interim female super bantamweight champion Skye Nicolson | Getty Images.

Nicolson's promoter, Eddie Hearn, could not promise she would be facing Scotney next, but he made it known that the fight was the one he wanted. Hearn joined his fighter in respectfully calling out the Englishwoman in the ring after the bout, even though he acknowledged that Scotney might be moving up in weight.

"I hope so, she's now mandatory for Ellie Scotney, who's a fantastic fighter and the undisputed champion," Hearn said. "But [Nicolson's interim belt] is going to turn into the real one, whatever happens... Now, it's big fights only. Become champion, unify. Hopefully, Ellie Scotney stays down for one more fight and we can do this super fight on the female side of boxing."

🎤 @EddieHearn talks future Scotney fight for Skye...#NicolsonTurner | Live now on DAZN ▪️ pic.twitter.com/8POJq9OwXk — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) April 29, 2026

The 12-0 Scotney recently signed with Jake Paul's Most Valuable Promotions, where she has competed in her last two title defenses. She has been a 122-pound world champion since her win over Cherneka Johnson in June 2023 and claimed undisputed status in her most recent outing, a unanimous decision nod over then-WBA titleholder Mayelli Flores on April 5.

Paul and Hearn have collaborated on blockbuster women's title fights before, notably promoting three of the biggest fights in women's boxing history with the Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano trilogy.