Jamaine Ortiz Breaks Silence After TKO Loss to Keyshawn Davis at Ring VI

For the first time in his career, Jamaine Ortiz is coming off a stoppage loss. 'The Technician' has seemingly hit a new career low with his loss to Keyshawn Davis at Ring VI, but the 29-year-old believes he knows exactly what to do moving forward.

Ortiz, who exuded confidence before the fight despite his underdog status, suffered his first stoppage defeat just 13 seconds before the final bell due to an accumulation of damage to his body. Ortiz has been silent since the loss but finally opened up on Monday, over a week after the fight.

"January 31st at MSG didn't go as planned," Ortiz tweeted. "Over 21,000 people in the building & I didn't get the victory. I've been off the grid reflecting a bit... The truth is, camp was great. My weight cut was one of my best, and the strategy was locked in. My opponent did exactly what we expected him to do. He didn't surprise me; he was just the better man that night.

"Dealing with defeat is never easy, especially when you know you were prepared. My team did their job, my body felt great, but the execution wasn't there. I just wasn't fast enough on the trigger. I saw the openings, but I couldn't let go. S/O to my team and everyone around me for doing a fantastic job."

January 31st at MSG didn’t go as planned. Over 21,000 people in the building & I didn't get the victory. I’ve been off the grid reflecting a bit. Here is where my head is at. ⬇️⬇️⬇️ — Jamaine Ortiz (@JamaineOrtizR) February 10, 2026

Ortiz caused some commotion pre-fight when he used a belt as a prop during his first face-off with Davis. Fans bashed him after the fight for failing to back up his promise to put "belt to a**."

Jamaine Ortiz shouts out former opponent Teofimo Lopez after loss

After airing his grievances, Ortiz gave a surprising shoutout to a former opponent, Teofimo Lopez. Ortiz lost a unanimous decision to Lopez in 2024, his only world title fight to date.

Ortiz thanked Lopez for bringing the energy backstage, where they shared a locker room.

Feb 8, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Teofimo Lopez (black/gold/red trunks) and Jamaine Ortiz (black trunks) box during their WBO Junior Welterweight World Title bout at Michelob ULTRA Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

"Also shoutout to [Teofimo Lopez] for bringing that elite energy into the locker room before the walk," Ortiz tweeted. "Every time I'm around him, it's nothing but good vibes. Real recognize real. Even in a loss, those moments and that atmosphere are why we do this."

With the loss to Davis, Ortiz is now 20-3-1 in his professional career, including 4-3 in his last seven fights. Ortiz's three losses are to a few of the best 135 to 140-pound fighters of the last decade, seemingly setting a hard ceiling for his career.