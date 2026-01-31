Teofimo Lopez vs Shakur Stevenson Results, Highlights & Live Blog

The highly anticipated bout between Teofimo Lopez and Shakur Stevenson will take place tonight, January 31, as the pair battle it out for the WBO World Super Lightweight title. The event labelled 'The Ring VI' will take place at Madison Square Garden, featuring a fantastic undercard.

Lopez enters the bout as the champion, boasting a 22-1 record. A win against Stevenson would make it a fourth title defense for 'The Takeover', who will also look for bragging rights over his rival.

Born in New York, Lopez has been nothing short of perfect for over four years now. In 2021, the 140 lbs champion would suffer an astonishing defeat to George Kambosos Jr., dropping his unified lightweight titles in the process.

Teofimo Lopez | IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Since then, no fighter has been able to get the better of the pound-for-pound star, as he has bounced back with six consecutive wins. Lopez is largely praised for his athleticism, which has helped him get wins over the likes of Vasyl Lomachenko and Josh Taylor.

Most recently, Lopez competed on the Times Square card in May 2025, alongside Ryan Garcia and Devin Haney.

WATCH: Teofimo Lopez vs Shakur Stevenson live on DAZN

Defeating Arnold Barboza Jr. via unanimous decision, Lopez arguably had the best performance out of himself, Garcia, and Haney on the night. Now, he will aim for one of the biggest wins of his career against Shakur Stevenson.

On Friday morning, Stevenson weighed in at 138.6 lbs for his super lightweight debut. The 28-year-old goes into the bout with a 24-0 record, and a win will see him become a four-weight world champion.

Making his debut in 2017, no fighter has been able to defeat the technical mastermind that is Stevenson in eight years. Having been mentored by the likes of Floyd Mayweather and Terence Crawford, Stevenson is in pursuit of greatness as he is aiming for one of the biggest wins of his career tonight.

Also featured on the card is a super lightweight bout between former lightweight champion Keyshawn Davis and Jamaine Ortiz. They are joined by a vacant WBC World Featherweight title fight between Bruce 'Shu Shu' Carrington and Carlos Castro.

Join KO on SI for LIVE coverage of Teofimo Lopez vs Shakur Stevenson below.