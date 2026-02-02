Teofimo Lopez Sr Reveals What Went Wrong in Son’s Loss to Shakur Stevenson

Teofimo Lopez Sr. still does not know what happened when his son got into the ring with Shakur Stevenson on Saturday night.

Lopez Sr., who serves as his son's primary trainer, admitted that "everything was fine" heading into the fight, which he wholeheartedly believed his son would win. Lopez Sr. blamed his son's inability to follow their game plan for the loss, believing that was "not his son" who fought Stevenson.

"Everything was fine," Lopez Sr. said, via Seconds Out. "I was 100 percent sure we were going to win. For some reason, the game plan, my son didn't do what I told him he was supposed to do. His rhythm was supposed to be different... Congratulations to [Stevenson] for winning, but that was not my son in there. I think the media — everything leading up to this fight was talking already about Shakur fighting in May. The winner [of this fight] was supposed to fight in May. I think that probably got to him."

🚨 EXCLUSIVE: I spoke to Teofimo Lopez Sr after his son's defeat to Shakur Stevenson



Sr says his son wasn't doing what he told him to in the corner and was affected mentally by the 'drunk' claims during the pre-fight build up.



— Ayman Khan (@TakeAymz) February 1, 2026

Lopez had no answers for Stevenson all fight, leading to a lopsided punch count by the end of the end. 'The Takeover' landed just 72 punches in the 12-round bout to Stevenson's 165, according to Compubox. Lopez only landed 15.4 percent of his attempts, while Stevenson connected on 44.4 percent.

Neither fighter was knocked down in the fight, but Lopez's face was a bloody mess by the end of the 12th round. Stevenson held a massive 105-16 jab advantage that showed on Lopez's eyes and nose by the final bell.

Fans rip Teofimo Lopez Sr. for atrocious corner work

Teofimo Lopez | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Lopez Sr. blamed his son for not following their game plan in the loss, but fans and analysts had a bigger issue with his corner work.

Lopez Sr. was mic'd up in between rounds for most of the fight, allowing fans to hear his advice while his son took a beating. As a result, many criticized Lopez Sr.'s unhelpful advice to his struggling fighter.

Lopez Sr.'s comments, which included telling his son to "hit him, bro" and asking for "more power," were bashed by the DAZN broadcast and fans watching from home.

Teo's corner is getting frustrated 😯



— DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) February 1, 2026

Lopez tried to hit Stevenson — he threw 96 more punches in the fight — but the Newark native looked as elusive and fundamentally sound as he has in every other fight of his career. Everyone who expected Lopez to handle Stevenson's elite defense was soundly proven wrong, including Teofimo Lopez Sr.