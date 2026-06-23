Jaron 'Boots' Ennis Makes Bold Pound-for-Pound Claim Ahead of Xander Zayas Clash

Thirty-six fights into his professional boxing career, many still have lingering questions about Jaron 'Boots' Ennis' game. Some criticize his defense, while others question his strength of schedule.

However, in his own mind, the fighter has already become the best boxer in the world. Ennis, who is a sizable favorite to dethrone WBA and WBO super welterweight champion Xander Zayas on Saturday, believes in his heart that he is the pound-for-pound No. 1 fighter on the planet and intends to prove it in his upcoming title fight.

"In my pound-for-pound list, I'm top five," Ennis said on The Ariel Helwani Show. "I don't think; I know. I'm gonna show it. On my own pound-for-pound list, I put myself No. 1. I believe that, and I know for a fact I'm pound-for-pound No. 1."

Boots Ennis has no doubts about where he belongs in boxing's hierarchy:



"I believe, and I know for a fact that I'm pound-for-pound No. 1." pic.twitter.com/3G8e5wPPj9 — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) June 23, 2026

Ennis might be No. 1 in his heart, but he remains off most credible pound-for-pound rankings. Neither Ring Magazine, ESPN, nor BoxingScene has him in their top 10.

Ennis enters the fight with a 35-0 record with one no-contest in his decade-long professional career. He twice defended the IBF welterweight title before moving up to 154 pounds in October 2025 and capturing the WBA interim super welterweight title. Ennis has since vacated that belt to challenge for Zayas' two titles.

Ennis' talent is obvious in his eye-opening highlight reel, but he has yet to add an elite name like Zayas to his resume. Handing the undefeated 23-year-old two-belt champion the first loss of his professional career could be the final notch 'Boots' needs to break into the actual pound-for-pound conversation.

Jaron Ennis favored to beat Xander Zayas in 154-pound title fight

Xander Zayas during the weigh-in at the American Bank Center on Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023, in Corpus Christi, Texas. | Angela Piazza/Caller-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK

The questions surrounding Ennis' game have not affected the betting market, where 'Boots' remains a hefty favorite to top Zayas. Ennis is listed as a -500 favorite, giving him an implied win probability of 83.3 percent.

While Ennis is the older and more experienced fighter, he is preparing for just his second fight at 154 pounds. The 28-year-old needed just 1:58 to dismantle Uisma Lima in his divisional debut in October 2025, giving him less than one round at the weight class ahead of the high-profile title clash with Zayas.

Zayas has fought once since Ennis' super welterweight debut, beating Abass Baraou by split decision in January to win the WBA title. The Puerto Rican sensation followed up his second consecutive world championship victory with a cameo appearance at the Super Bowl LXI halftime show.

Zayas vs Ennis is set to take place on June 27 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York