Xander Zayas Reveals Jaron Ennis Weakness That Gives Him the Edge

Despite being the underdog on the betting lines, Xander Zayas believes he is better than Jaron Ennis in all areas but one.

Although Zayas will enter the fight as the WBA and WBO super welterweight champion, Ennis remains the prohibitive 4-1 favorite across most sportsbooks. 'Boots,' the former IBF welterweight king, has been regarded as the future of boxing for years and has won over many with his flashy fight style.

Regardless, Zayas believes he is the more skilled boxer in almost every feasible way. The Puerto Rican praised his opponent's ability to thrive in chaos, but said Ennis "doesn't look good" when he is forced to be technical.

Xander Zayas reveals Jaron Ennis' percieved weakness

"[Jaron Ennis] is good when there's noise, when the crowd is going," Zayas said on DAZN. "When the crowd is quiet, when the momentum is slowed down, he doesn't know how to act... He's good when there's chaos going on. When there's no chaos, he doesn't look good."

Ennis is certainly not a technical mastermind. His unorthodox movement and in-fight showmanship would never be taught by any boxing coach, but they are also what made him so beloved.

"When there is no chaos, he doesn't look good" ❌



Xander Zayas believes Boots Ennis cannot handle a controlled fight 👀



🎟️ Buy Zayas vs Ennis HERE --> https://t.co/FoiaUucafv #ZayasEnnis | June 27 | Live exclusively on DAZN #runthetape 🤳 pic.twitter.com/8X7ssX1e9c — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) June 9, 2026

However, Ennis' fighting style has come under more criticism recently as other elite fighters have begun to have more success against him. The 28-year-old got hit by Eimantas Stanionis and Karen Chukhadzhian more than many anticipated, showing chinks in the armor that cast some shadows of doubt.

Criticism aside, nobody has been able to solve the 'Boots' puzzle through 36 professional fights. The Philadelphia native boasts an unblemished 35-0 (1 NC) record with 31 knockouts ahead of his pursuit of becoming a two-division world champion.

Jaron Ennis favored to dethrone Xander Zayas

Former IBF welterweight champion Jaron 'Boots' Ennis | IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

The recent beige flags in Ennis' game have not affected the oddsmakers, who remain convinced that Ennis will become a two-division champion on June 27. While the line is significantly closer than Ennis' recent fights, he makes Zayas the biggest underdog of his career by a mile.

The confidence in Ennis comes in part due to his complete dismantling of Uisma Lima in his welterweight debut, and also with Zayas' recent narrow win over Abass Baraou. Ennis took just 1:58 to stop Lima in the opening round of his WBA interim super welterweight title fight. He has since vacated that title ahead of the Zayas matchup.

Both fighters continue to elevate their games when the lights are brightest. Each will be tested in that aspect ahead of the biggest fight of either man's career.