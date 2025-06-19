Jaron Ennis’ Father Says ‘Smart’ Terence Crawford Will Frustrate Canelo Alvarez
Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford will fight later this year for the undisputed super middleweight title. The superfight on September 13 will take place at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.
Crawford is moving up two weight classes to fight Canelo and some think the weight difference could be too much for 'Bud' to handle against a boxer like Alvarez.
However, some believe Crawford is just too good and too smart and will find a way to win the fight. Jaron Ennis' father, Bozy Ennis, has now given his prediction on how the fight will play out and is backing Crawford to frustrate Canelo. Ennis said:
I am leaning towards Terence. Remember this though, Terence and Boots are almost similar when it comes to the weight. Boots gets up big but I have seen Boots get up to a weight where he can handle those big guys and stopping them and knocking them out in sparring. So I think that's a beautiful weight for Terence. He's going up to 168, I think he can handle it.
Ennis then listed out Crawford's special attributes, saying:
The thing about Terence, people don't understand, he can box and he's smart. He doesn't waste any punches and is really smart when it comes to the boxing game. If it was me training him, I'd have him frustrate Canelo. What I'd do with him, I'd hit him with some good combination shots, Canelo got to be set to throw punches. If Crawford boxes and moves, he doesn't like anybody boxing and moving. That's what I think Crawford is going to do.
He added:
What I'd tell him to do, he'd box him, hit him with some good shots, set him up, as soon as he is ready to get set, tie him up, walk him to the centre. Keep doing that over and over and when you start doing that, they lose their cool. Then they open up for all kinds of shots.
Canelo Alvarez's two career losses came against Floyd Mayweather and Dmitry Bivol, two fighters with excellent movement. The Mexican also looked frustrated in his most recent fight against William Scull, who refused to stand and engage in a fight.
Hence, Terence Crawford might have a pathway to victory if he can replicate a similar style. However, Crawford is not one to avoid engagement. He is excellent when it comes to landing shots and his 41-0-0 record with 31 knockout wins speaks to that.
The Latest Boxing News
David Benavidez Claims Turki Alalshikh Wants To Make Canelo Alvarez Fight
Brian Norman Lands Devastating KO, Stops Jin Sasaki In Round 5 To Retain WBO Title
David Benavidez Accuses Canelo Alvarez of Steroid Use: "All Those Dudes Are Dirty"
British Champion Admits 'Shame' About Reason Manny Pacquiao Might Be Fighting