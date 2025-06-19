David Benavidez Claims Turki Alalshikh Wants To Make Canelo Alvarez Fight
Canelo Alvarez vs David Benavidez is a fight fans have wanted to see for a long time as the two Mexicans were both previously in the super middleweight division. While Benavidez was always keen for the fight, a deal was never struck.
Canelo is currently the undisputed welterweight champion at 168 lbs and will fight Terence Crawford on September 13. Benavidez is the WBC light heavyweight champion and is reportedly in talks to fight Callum Smith in October.
While both men seem to be on different paths, a future fight might still be possible, as Benavidez suggests. He claimed that Turki Alalshikh wants to make the Canelo fight happen as the final one of Alvarez's four-fight deal with Riyadh Season. In a recent interview with Clockedn'Loaded, he said:
Turki Alalshikh told me that he'd want me to fight Canelo at the end of the four fight contract. He said that, but at the end of the day, it comes down to Canelo. Canelo doesn't want to fight, he doesn't have to fight nobody. We're just gonna see. I'm not gonna say that we're never gonna fight. We just gotta see what happens.
David Benavidez is one of the best Mexican boxers of all time, while Canelo is arguably the greatest to ever come out of the country. Hence, it's a blockbuster match-up and a fight the world would turn their attention to if it finally happens.
Canelo, though, has a major challenge next. Terence Crawford is undefeated (41-0-0) with 31 knockout wins. Their September fight will take place at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.
The Latest Boxing News
British Champion Admits 'Shame' About Reason Manny Pacquiao Might Be Fighting
David Benavidez Accuses Canelo Alvarez of Steroid Use: "All Those Dudes Are Dirty"
Carl Froch Makes Unconventional Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford Prediction
Dana White Confirms Venue For Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford