British Champion Admits 'Shame' About Reason Manny Pacquiao Might Be Fighting
In almost exactly one month, Manny "Pac Man" Pacquiao will be entering the ring against reigning WBC welterweight champion Mario Barrios, in what will be Pacquiao's first professional bout since suffering a unanimous decision defeat to Yordenis Ugás on August 21, 2021. It will also be nearly six years to the day since Pacquiao last secured a win in a professional fight, when he beat Keith Thurman to win the WBA super welterweight title on July 20, 2019.
There are a lot of questions about why Pacquiao is deciding to return to the ring at this point in his career. While he has asserted that he's doing so because he loves and misses the sport, that hasn't stopped some from surmising that perhaps he's lacing the gloves up again for the money.
While it's no secret that boxers are prizefighters, the thought of a 46-year-old Pacquiao deciding to put himself in harm's way for a paycheck isn't sitting well with many.
One former boxer who is voicing his concern about Pacquiao's return is British icon Carl Froch, who had his last professional fight in 2014, when he was about a month away from turning 37 years old. During a June 17 interview with Foot Italia, Froch (who held multiple world championships in the super middleweight division) conveyed his concern with Pacquiao's return.
"I think Mario Barrios might struggle against Manny Pacquiao. He’s got speed and even though he’s getting old, he still has the work rate. He’s still fit. But I’m shocked he’s coming back. I don’t think he needs the money. He likes fighting, obviously. But why is he coming back?
"At this age. I don’t agree with it. It would be a shame if he’s coming back for the money," Froch said.
While Froch has a fair point, the fact that he's trying to fight Jake Paul right now, despite being 47 years old, makes his sentiment about Pacquiao feel ironic.
