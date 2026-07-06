Jaron Ennis Reveals Who He Wants Next at 154 Pounds

On the heels of his knockout win over Xander Zayas, Jaron "Boots" Ennis stepped onto the global boxing scene. Now, the new WBA/WBO light heavyweight champion turns his eyes to bigger fights.

At 29 years old, Ennis looks to parlay his new titles and new pound-for-pound ranking into making deep inroads into the 154-pound division. Historically, 154 pounds served as an occasional weigh station between welterweight and middleweight. However, when legends populated the division, the fights became something that borders on the mystical.

Now, Ennis wants not only to enjoy a big payday but also to start cleaning out the divisional championships.

Jaron Ennis reveals his next target

In a recent appearance on the "Put'Cha Gloves On" podcast, Ennis made it clear he wants to start with Sebastian Fundora.

“I want Fundora. Bring on that tall [Towering Inferno]. We’re going to chop him down; chop him down easy.”

Initially, Ennis mentioned Fundora's height. If they were to fight, the WBA/WBO champion would be at a seven-inch height disadvantage, along with a six-inch reach disparity. That poses immediate problems.

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Fundora uses his height and reach to dictate the pace and flow of a fight. Working behind a jab and throwing power punches behind it allows the distance that could frustrate Ennis. The WBC champ uses a southpaw stance and displays a feel for ring awareness, leading to well-timed exchanges. His recent knockout of Keith Thurman shows an ability to land clean, follow up, and close the fight.

Fundora picks his spots to attack the body with not only volume but intention. With a 60% knockout rate, Ennis cannot display the same slipshod defense that saw Zayas wobble him more than once. For all of Fundora's gifts, his potential opponent possesses a significant speed advantage with both his hands and feet. Additionally, if Ennis can burrow under the jab and work in and out, Fundora will get caught flatfooted.

For as much rightful criticism as Ennis receives for his defensive lapses, Fundora should not escape similar words. In 2023, against an 11-to-1 underdog, Brian Mendoza, the WBC champion coasted during the fight and momentarily lost focus. A left hook staggered Fundora, and a subsequent right hand dropped him to the canvas, earning his first defeat.

While Ennis mentioned a unification bout with Fundora, the latter's manager threw cold water on the thought, at least for this year. His promoter mentioned that Ermal Hadribeaj is the mandatory challenger and they look to clash before the end of the year.

Names like Vergil Ortiz loom in the title picture, and to his credit, he continues to call out Ennis. Suffice to say, the super welterweight division looks healthy.