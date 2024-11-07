Joe Rogan Takes To His Podcast To Name The ‘Next Wave’ Of the Heavyweight Division
By Harrison Minihane
Joe Rogan took to his podcast to name the ‘next wave’ of the Heavyweight division who ‘f****s the top fighters up in sparring’, ready to beat the likes of Tyson Fury now.
BOXXER’s Martin Bakole, 30, is one of the most avoided fighters in the heavyweight division. From the Congo, and fighting out of Scotland, Bakole aims to follow in the footsteps of his brother Ilunga Makabu in becoming a World Champion. Having built a cult following, and stunning crowds on huge cards including his 4th round KO victory over Carlos Takam in Saudi Arabia on the undercard of Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou - Martin has put himself into contention for World Titles as a potential mandatory challenger in 2024.
On the Riyadh Season Los Angeles card, the avoided Martin Bakole delivered a devastating fifth round knockout win over American heavyweight hope Jared Anderson as part of a historic Riyadh Season event in Los Angeles.
Anderson entered the fight as a heavy betting favourite but was systematically broken down by Bakole, who announced himself on the world stage with a show stealing performance at the BMO Stadium.
Joe Rogan said “When Martin Bakole fought Jarred Anderson, Anderson’s people were saying ‘do not take that fight’. Martin Bakole is the most dangerous fighter in the Heavyweight division that nobody knows about from the Congo. Bakole is f*****g terrifying.” He added “Martin Bakole is the most feared heavyweight. He’s f*****g huge. Jarred Anderson was undefeated. He was THE American prospect and Bakole just put it to him. He’s really hard to hit too.”
Bakole became famous for the sparring rumours that circled him. Many questioned their validity, until his conclusive stoppage of Anderson silenced most critics. Favoured by former WBC Heavyweight World Champion Tyson Fury for his durability and work rate, Bakole has reportedly broken the nose of IBF World Champion Daniel Dubois twice, dropped two-weight Undisputed World Champion Olyskandr Usyk and ‘smashed’ Anthony Joshua in sparring.
Joe Rogan explained “Bakole is the next wave. He could [beat Tyson Fury and others] right now. He f***s them guys up in sparring. He gives them all a world of hell.”
Rogan has tipped the Congolese star to dominate the division. “Martin Bakole is the f*****g future. He knocks everybody out. He’s got an iron chin.”