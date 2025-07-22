John Fury Makes Hilarious NSFW Anthony Joshua vs Jake Paul Prediction
Jake Paul is looking to create problems in boxing's heavyweight division. After beating Julio Cesar Chavez Jr, Paul called out Anthony Joshua.
The YouTuber turned pro-boxer, 12-1-0 with 7 KOs, has made a career of beating retired MMA fighters and past-their-prime boxers, even holding a win against 58-year-old Mike Tyson. So it's surprising to see Paul's apparent willingness to fight Joshua, a former heavyweight champion.
Unlike Jake Paul's other opponents, AJ is still very active. While he suffered a brutal knockout defeat against Daniel Dubois his last time out, Joshua (28-4-0, 35 KOs), on his day, can iron out anybody. And Tyson Fury's father, John Fury, has now given a hilarious prediction on the potential Joshua vs Paul fight.
'Big' John thinks Paul's opponents sell out when they fight 'The Problem Child' and has urged Joshua to not do the same. Fury told IFL TV:
Anthony, listen to me, don't take a dive with Jake Paul mate. Do not do that, not for a billion dollars my pal. Don't do it. Don't do what the others have done. If you fight him, you're knocking him dead, isn't it? And good luck with it.
Fury was reminded that his son, Tyson, claimed that he bet $1 million on Paul knocking Joshua out. 'Big' John hilariously added:
I think Anthony Joshua can knock Jake Paul out with his d**k. If it goes any other way, you know it's f***ing fixed.
Eddie Hearn, Joshua's promoter, has also warned Paul about fighting AJ. Hearn reckons it could result in life-changing damage.
The Matchroom Boxing head said, "If they truly want the fight we can make, actually, the fight that does the biggest numbers in the sport. Forget Canelo vs Terence Crawford that doesn't even touch the surface of, and I can't believe I'm saying it, of AJ against Jake Paul."
Hearn added, "If you want to do the biggest numbers in the sport we'll make it happen but please I just want you to like be careful what you wish for."
