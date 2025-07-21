Stats Shows Striking Oleksandr Usyk And Muhammad Ali Similarities
Oleksandr Usyk's legend continues to grow.
The Ukrainian further enhanced his legacy following a vicious knockout win against Daniel Dubois on July 19. Usyk stopped Dubois in the fifth round of their rematch and is now a two-time undisputed heavyweight champion. He previously achieved the same feat at crusierweight.
Usyk's record stands at 24-0-0 with 15 KOs and he has beaten Anthony Joshua, Tyson Fury, and Dubois twice each. He is a master craftsman inside the ring and picks his opponents apart through exceptional breakdown.
Usyk's name is high on the list of the greatest heavyweights of all time. Some even hold the opinion that he might even be better than the late great Muhammad Ali. While it's unfair to make such a comparison considering they boxed in different eras, the striking similarity can't be ignored.
Stats comparing Usyk and Ali have been doing rounds on social media, and the posts identify a number of identical traits both fighters share, including their height, reach, birthday and more.
They both won Olympic gold medals, with Usyk winning the gold medal at London 2012, while Ali took home the gold in 1960. Both are three times undefeated, and they each stand at 6' 3" with a 78" reach. Lastly, they both share the same birth date.
Muhammad Ali is widely regarded as the GOAT of boxing, and his influence has transcended beyond the ring. Without making any comparison, it's also fair to say Usyk has influenced boxers across the globe with his spectacular ring generalship.
As for the Ukrainian, he is now 38, and might not have much left in the tank. He has already done it all inside the ring but continues to raise the bar. He refused to comment on his future following the Dubois win and claimed that it's time for him to enjoy some well-earned off-time.
Usyk told DAZN:
Nothing is next. It's enough. Next, I want to rest. My family, my wife, my children, I want to rest now. Two or three months, I want to just rest.
Tyson Fury has been gunning for a third fight against Usyk and has hinted that he might break his retirement for the fight. Hence, Usyk's next career move is worth keeping an eye on.
