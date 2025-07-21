Former Undisputed World Champion Retires Early Due To Eye Injury
For undisputed and Ring Magazine junior welterweight champion Josh Taylor is now closing the curtain on his illustrious career.
"The Tartan Tornado" confirmed on social media that he is retiring from the sport of boxing, citing reoccurring eye issues. Taylor said that his doctor advised him to do so, or risk going blind.
The 34-year-old was on a bit of skid for the past two years, going on a three-fight losing streak. He last fought on May 24th, losing to Ekow Essuman by unanimous decision, in his welterweight debut.
In that stretch, Taylor (19-3, 13 KOs) also lost to Jack Catterall in the rematch and Teofimo Lopez, where he dropped the WBO and Ring Magazine titles at 140 lbs.
But looking past the last fights, Taylor was arguably the best junior welterweight from 2018-2022. In that period, "The Tartan Tornado" beat the likes of Viktor Postol, Jack Catterall, Jose Ramirez and Regis Prograis. With that win against Prograis (29-3, 24 KOs) on Oct. 26th, 2019, he would also win the World Boxing Super Series tournament
Before becoming undisputed in the four belt era became a more common thing, Taylor had the opportunity to do it while WBA and IBF champion against the then-unified WBC and WBO champion in Ramirez (29-3, 18 KOs). On May 22nd, 2021, Taylor would do just that, beating Ramirez by unanimous decision to become undisputed at 140 lbs.
Before 2022, Taylor was dominating the division. He rose up rapidly through the UK regional scene, with wins against Ohara Davies and Dave Ryan, with the latter notching him the Commonwealth title. The 34-year-old was a consistent top 10 fight in the division in his prime.
Taylor paved the way for the current of the junior welterweight division. If he didn't become undisputed, the likes of Teofimo Lopez would have not entertained moving up to 140 lbs. The Scottish southpaw held the fort down on the division when its star power wasn't at its best.
When it's all said and done, boxing fans will look back and realize everlasting legacy of "The Tartan Tornado".
