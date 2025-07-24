Johnny Fisher Plans To Bounce Back, Joins Padel Craze With Pro-Am Event [Exclusive]
Johnny Fisher has joined the padel craze as he seeks to rebuild from his recent devastating knockout loss.
The ‘Romford Bull’ was stopped (13-1, 11 KOs) by Dave Allen 'White Rhino' in the fifth round at the Copper Box Arena in East London in May. It was the second time the two fighters locked horns, with Fisher winning the first fight.
Fisher hopes to bounce back and get in the ring this year.
“I don’t have anyone on my hit list for my next fight. What’s more important is getting back to winning ways and building a good bit of momentum,” Fisher told KO On SI.
Frazer Clarke (9-1-1) is one name occasionally being mentioned as a possible future opponent for the East London man. For his part, Fisher has praised Clarke’s amateur pedigree and Olympics performance.
“I get on well with Frazer but that’s a fight that can be made once I rebuild a bit. He’s obviously on his own rebuilding path but there’s no reason it can’t be made if we both rebuild quickly."- Johnny Fisher
Part of that rebuild involves a segway into the sport of padel. The former rugby man recently took part in the Pro Am Padel Tour event in London.
“With padel I am a bit late to the party but, I had a really good time with Joe Marler at the pro celebrity padel tournament. We had a great day out.. it's a lot easier to pickup than tennis and we’re really enjoying being part of the padel craze.”- Johnny Fisher
The Latest Boxing News
Overseas Meeting Between Floyd Mayweather And Jake Paul Raises Eyebrows
Daniel Dubois Trainer Plays Down House Party Rumor Before Usyk Fight
Claressa Shields Declares She's 'Neck And Neck' With Floyd Mayweather
Former Three Division Champ Wants Manny Pacquiao Rematch With Winner Facing Floyd Mayweather