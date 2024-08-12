Josh Kelly's Middleweight Challenge: A Will And Skill Test
By Mohamed Bahaa
Scheduled for September 21 at Wembley Stadium, Trainer Adam Booth and Boxer Josh Kelly are getting painstakingly ready for their middleweight fight against Liam Smith. Though such rumors abound, Booth underlines that Kelly's development and preparedness are what they are depending on, not any drop in Smith's performance.
The opposing paths of the two boxers have attracted interest to this match, which happened unannounced on the undercard of the IBF heavyweight title bout between Anthony Joshua and Daniel Dubois. Smith lost to Chris Eubank Jr., a major blow last year as his only previous stoppage loss was against the fearsome Saul "Canelo" Alvarez in 2016. Booth, however, is more concerned about Smith's best form than with any possible aftereffect from the loss.
Experienced strategist Booth sees the similarities between this fight and Kelly's past one against David Avanesyan, where Kelly lost hir first professional combat. Drawing on that experience, Booth is sure Kelly, at thirty, has developed both physically and psychologically and is ready for this task. "I think it’s the right time because of the ascension of Josh, and that’s it. "
Booth, who knows the possible dangers the 36-year-old boxer presents, values Smith's experience and tenacity. Kelly is, he thinks, ready to manage anything Smith brings to the ring. "At some point, you’ve got to test yourself in fights like this, and I know that Josh is now ready for this,” Booth remarked.
While some may have found the fight's announcement surprising, for Booth and Kelly it was a calculated move based on months of preparation. Kelly's latest performance, including a stoppage victory over Placido Ramirez, suggested his preparedness for more public events. Among the potential rivals, Smith indicated interest, which made this fight certain.
Kelly's path to this point has been full of challenges, including mental health issues that interfered with his past success. But Kelly has grown significantly personally thanks to mentality coach Steven Green, which Booth thinks will make all the difference in this bout. Changing him as a man implies that war will never recur. So now it will be on his skills; his will; his physicality, Booth said.
The stakes are great as Kelly gets ready to meet Smith, but Booth is certain his warrior is ready. This fight is a test of Kelly's fortitude and development as a fighter, not only of ability.