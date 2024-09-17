Joshua Vs. Dubois IBF World Heavyweight Title Bout Elicits More Commentaries
By Isaac Nyamungu
Anthony Joshua resumes to world championship action clashing with his main opponent Daniel Dubois. Dubois is a London-based boxer known for his hard-punching tactics.
The two are both British heavyweight world champions. Their clash is set for the Wembley Stadium. Joshua would be making a return on this prestigious venue for the first time since 2018, while Dubois shall be here for the first time, though, not his first stadium clash. He had been to Wroclaw Stadium in Poland to fight Oleksandr Usyk in the unified championship.
Anthony Joshua stands out to be a more experienced and a skilled boxer at the world title championships. He is a veteran who has appeared in 12 world title matches, out of, which ten were for unified titles. However, Dubois is the title holder of the IBF champion. He is going to the bout having attained the IBF’s Interim title in his most recent clash.
While speaking in an interview with Coinpoker.com, Carl Froch shared exclusively on his perspective of the game. The former boxing world champion gave his predictions ahead of the much anticipated bout. Based on his past encounters and much accumulated experience, the former champion shared any advice he had with each boxer. In what was apparent from the onset of the interview, Froch supported Joshua.
“If I was gonna have a chunky bet on it, I’d bet on AJ to win because that's the safe bet. But if I was getting good odds, I'd say Dubois by KO. He's got that bit between his teeth. He's on the crest of this wave. He's had two good wins. Hopefully he doesn't drive himself mad and put too much pressure on himself. Prediction wise, you can't say that AJ’s got the chin built to take a punch off Dubois, because Dubois can bang. At the minute I can't separate them, but the smart money is on Anthony Joshua to beat him because Dubois is quite easy to hit. He gets hit with big shots. I think Dubois is going to feel the pressure when the spotlights hit him,” Carl Froch said in an interview with Coinpoker.com.