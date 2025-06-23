Daniel Dubois Reveals The Advantage He Has In His Rematch Against Oleksandr Usyk
IBF heavyweight champion Daniel Dubois is laser focused ahead of his upcoming rematch against unified champion Oleksandr Usyk. And he's not mincing his words in the buildup.
In a recent interview with Dev Sahni, Dubois revealed his honest and cutthroat opinion on his opponent. "Dynamite" labeled Usyk as "big-headed", adding that the Ukrainian is "ready" to leave that heavyweight pedestal.
"We're staying in focus, we're not getting involved in all the games. Gonna do our job, that's destroying him and taking all the belts."- Dubois
Dubois (22-2, 21 KOs) has been outspoken ahead of this rematch, especially about the outcome in the first fight. Usyk won the first bout on Aug. 26th, 2023, knocking out "Dynamite" in the 9th round. It was surrounded by controversy when Usyk (23-0, 14 KOs) dropped to the canvas from a punch from Dubois that was ruled a low blow. However, Dubois and his promoter, Frank Warren, believe that the punch was a legitimate body shot.
Looking ahead to July 19th, "Dynamite" believes he's found a chink in Usyk's armour, following the unified champion's back-to-back fights against Tyson Fury. Dubois said that Usyk is worn out, with the last two Fury fights taking a bit out of the 38-year-old.
"I've got to make him old on the night. Like they say, you can turn a guy old like in one night in a fight, and that's what I gotta do."- Dubois
MORE: Tom Brady Gives Honest Verdict On Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford Fight
"Dynamite" is not worried about the circumstances surround this rematch. Whether there's questions on Usyk's age, or the amount of trash talk he's doing leading up, Dubois said that all he cares about is getting victory on July 19th, and becoming the new undisputed heavyweight champion.
Usyk and Dubois are set to fight for the second time on July 19th at Wembley Stadium.
