Katie Taylor Reveals Where and When She Wants to Have Her Final Fight

Katie Taylor says she will hang up her gloves after one final fight in Dublin.

The native of Bray, Ireland, hopes to have her last boxing match at Dublin's Croke Park stadium, which has a capacity of 82,000. Speaking with RTE on Wednesday, Taylor unveiled her plan to retire by writing her own final chapter.

"I just want to fight in Dublin to end my career," Taylor said. "Obviously, we're still hoping for Croke Park; we're hanging on to a bit of hope that it can happen."

"If it doesn't happen, there are plenty of options there,”she continued. “I have obviously fought in the 3Arena a couple of times; the Aviva Stadium is also there. Croke Park would be at the top of the list."

Katie Taylor preserves her undisputed light-welterweight title with a close victory | Stephen Mccarthy/Sportsfile Via Getty Images.

Taylor said that finishing off her remarkable career in her home county would be a fairytale ending.

“Fighting my last fight in our most iconic arena, how special would that be? I think it would be absolutely remarkable if I were able to do that. I'm not sure if it is going to happen or not,” said Taylor. “Either way, I'll be ending my career here, and I'm very, very excited about that."

While no date, venue, or opponent has been confirmed, Taylor is currently eyeing the summer for her bout.

"I think the fight will happen in July or August sometime. I'm not sure who the opponent is or what the date will be,” Taylor explained.

"I just know I'll fight this year during the summertime and all the other details will be laid out in the coming weeks and months,” she added. “Either way, I'm in the gym for whenever and whoever it will be. I'm staying sharp and ready."

Katie Taylor | Sarah Stier/Getty Images for Netflix 2024,



Taylor designated "Champion in Recess" by the WBC

While many in the boxing world still regard Taylor as champion, the WBC designated her "Champion in Recess" in September because of her inactivity in the ring.

Mauricio Sulaiman, WBC president, made her status official in a statement. "She let us know that she plans to take some time away from the ring to attend to personal matters," said Sulaiman."The fight she was obligated to take was against Chantelle Cameron; by naming her Champion in Recess, we will order Sandy Ryan to fight Cameron."

Taylor’s last fight was the final bout in one of boxing’s greatest trilogies when she defeated Amanda Serrano in July 2025. She made history as the headliner of the first-ever all-women's professional boxing card held at Madison Square Garden.