Corbin Carroll’s Status for Diamondbacks Opening Day in Jeopardy Due to Hand Injury

Diamondbacks star outfielder Corbin Carroll is now in jeopardy of missing the start of the 2026 MLB season.

ESPN’s Jeff Passan reported, citing sources, that Carroll broke the hamate bone in his right hand and will undergo surgery on Wednesday.

Carroll will now miss the upcoming World Baseball Classic, and his availability for the Diamondbacks’ season-opening game against the Dodgers on March 26 is up in the air.

Carroll was one of four outfielders listed on Team USA’s roster for the World Baseball Classic, joining Twins star Byron Buxton, Cubs speedster Pete Crow-Armstrong and Yankees slugger Aaron Judge.

Team USA will play the Giants and Rockies in exhibition games on March 3 and March 4 before opening its World Baseball Classic slate against Brazil on March 6.

Carroll, a two-time All-Star, batted .259/.343/.541 with 17 triples and 31 homers for Arizona last season.

