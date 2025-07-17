Edgar Berlanga's Wife Calls For Hamzah Sheeraz Investigation
Edgar Berlanga was knocked out by Hamzah Sheeraz in brutal fashion during the fifth round of their July 12 fight in New York. While many expected Sheeraz to defeat Berlanga, the fashion in which he did so surprised many.
And it has also prompted Berlanga's wife to make a damning claim about Sheeraz, which she conveyed in a July 16 Instagram post.
"I’m not one to speak out often… but this time I can’t stay silent," her post wrote.
"We can take a loss with humility, we always do. But when something doesn’t sit right, it’s okay to question it. The left hand that dropped Edgar had a wrap that looked tampered with, yellow-stained, hard, and suspicious. And that wrap wasn’t even removed after the fight.
"Let’s not ignore what’s right in front of us just because you 'don’t like' how someone carries themselves in the ring. This is a sport. It’s entertainment. What you see is part of the show. But behind it all is a good man with a good heart," the caption added.
"To know Edgar is to love him and we’ll always stand for truth and fairness."
In the Instagram photos within the post, it added, "Why was only one of [Sheeraz's] hand wraps removed? After the fight, only [Sheeraz] right hand wrap was removed for inspeection. But it was the left hand that dropped my husband. Why wasn't that wrap taken off immediately?"
The post also suggested that Sheeraz had yellow stains on his left hand wrap, which Berlanga's wife could be because of a hard cast under it. She also speculated that he reason for this yellow tint could be "resin or epoxy - both completely illegal."
One can't fault Berlanga's wife for having her husband's back and in his best interests in mind. But these claims are going to roll many folks' eyes in the boxing community.
