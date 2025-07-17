Trainer Asserts Manny Pacquiao Is A More Lethal Opponent Than Mike Tyson
The boxing world is eagerly waiting to see how Manny Pacquiao performs in his comeback fight against Mario Barrios on July 19. 'Pacman' takes on Barrios for the WBC welterweight title at the MGM Grand Arena.
Pacquiao, 62-8-2 with 39 KO wins, is the only eight division champion in boxing history. As far as accomplishments go, he is one of the most decorated athletes of all-time. And while he's a soft spoken person in life, he turns into a demon when inside the ring.
Pacquiao is even more dangerous than 'Iron' Mike Tyson, claims Mario Barrios' trainer Bob Santos. Sports Illustrated's Trainer of the Year in 2022, Santos has closely watched Pacquiao train at Wild Card Gym on previous occasions. Now he's in the opposition's camp with Barrios. Santos, though, has nothing but admiration for the legendary 'Pacman'.
He thinks the Filipino's lifestyle and discipline make him an even bigger threat inside the ring than Mike Tyson. Santos pointed out that 'Iron' didn't necessarily have the discipline, while Pacquiao, a respectful individual, turns on a different side of himself inside the ring. Santos told Filipino reporters:
He’s the biggest killer inside the ring, even more so in a sense, than Mike Tyson. Because with Mike Tyson, I know there’s the bravado and he wants to kill you, but a lot of times he fell short because he didn’t have the lifestyle of like a Manny Pacquiao.
Santos added, "So Manny Pacquiao, when he executes his mind and what he’s trying to do, guess what, if you don’t knock him out, you’re gonna take a lot of damn punishment for that entire fight."
MORE: Edgar Berlanga's Wife Calls For Hamzah Sheeraz Investigation
Further raving about Pacquiao, he said, "He’s an absolute assassin, he’s an absolute killer. The nicest guy. Manny Pacquiao has never disrespected me, he never disrespected Robert Guerrero, but boy once you step in that ring, you better get ready."
Santos is refusing to take 46-year-old Manny Pacquiao lightly and pointed out how the likes of Erik Morales, Antonio Margarito, and Oscar De La Hoya suffered the Filipino's wrath. Santos added that it's kill or be killed against Pacquiao inside the ring as he isn't giving an inch for free.
