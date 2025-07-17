Oleksandr Usyk's Purse vs Daniel Dubois Will Make Tyson Fury Furious
British former heavyweight champion boxer Tyson Fury has earned a staggering amount of money across his legendary career. In fact, in 2024 alone, Tyson Fury earned a whopping $147 million (according to Sportico's list of the 100 Highest-Paid Athletes in the World), which was the most out of any boxer and the third most out of any athlete last year.
This was the byproduct of Tyson Fury fighting against Oleksandr Usyk twice last year, both of which Usyk won. Fury, being the A-side during their first fight on May 18, 2024, earned a reported $100 million while Usyk secured about $45 million, according to MARCA.
But because Usyk won that first fight, the rematch split was essentially even, with both fighters earning somewhere around $95-100 million.
Now, Usyk is a couple of days away from fighting against Daniel Dubois as the undisputed champion. And according to the Baltimore Chronicle, he's set to earn a purse that makes his and Fury's earnings last year seem minuscule.
The article reported that Usyk and Dubois will share a total purse of $203.5 million for this upcoming fight, which is taking place at Wembley Stadium in England. Of that, Usyk is reportedly going to take the lion's share of the purse, as he's set to make $132.28 million while Dubois is still getting an impressive $71.22 million for facing off against the champion.
Tyson Fury made it known back in June that he's keen to come out of retirement, and cited that he wants to face Usyk for a third time as his first fight back.
And while Fury surely believes that he deserves a much bigger payday than Dubois, perhaps seeing these figures is only going to motivate him even further for a potential rematch against Usyk.
