Kell Brook Chooses Winner Of Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford, Makes Mayweather Comparison
Terence Crawford will challenge Canelo Alvarez for the undisputed super middleweight title on September 13. Crawford (41-0-0) is unbeaten while Alvarez (63-2-2) has two career defeats against Floyd Mayweather and Dmitry Bivol.
Some have suggested that 'Bud' Crawford is similar to Mayweather in terms of his craftiness, and are backing him to defeat Canelo by using a similar strategy. However, Crawford's former opponent, Kell Brook, doesn't think so.
Brook is looking forward to the bout as he believes it's a clash of two elite fighters. However, he is backing Canelo to win because Crawford will be moving up two weight classes. Brook thinks it's difficult to bridge such a weight gap against a top champion like Canelo.
He also doesn't think Crawford can replicate Mayweather's blueprint to beat Canelo because they're different fighters and Alvarez has vastly improved since that defeat almost 12 years ago. He told Pro Boxing Fans:
When I look back at Mayweather when he beat Canelo, he's a mover. Crawford is not really like Mayweather in that aspect. He kind of sets his feet.
He added:
I think it's a different fight to Mayweather. Canelo, obviously, a different fighter from when he boxed Mayweather.
Brook said about his prediction:
I'd have to favor Canelo. Just his size, his experience, his ring generalship. He's got experience, he's big, he's strong. Crawford's more of a smaller guy, sharp fighter. He's number one as well. But, like I said, in my opinion, I have to lean towards Canelo.
