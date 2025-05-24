Moses Itauma Impresses Again, Knocks Out Mike Balogun In Two Rounds
Moses Itauma continues his ascension up the heavyweight rankings.
The undefeated prospect records another demolition, knocking out Mike Balogun in the second round on Saturday. Itauma (13-0, 11 KOs) records his eight straight stoppage win, with all of them coming within two rounds.
At the start of the fight, it didn't take long before the British-Slovakian started to unload the heavy artillery on Balogun (21-2, 16 KOs). In the first round, the 20-year-old began stalking his opponent and hit a one-two combo, knocking Balogun flat on his face.
11 seconds in the second round, Itauma landed a counter check-right hook, knocking Balogun down for a second time. After rising off the canvas, Balogun looks to unload but gets caught with yet another check-right hook, this time ending the fight.
The referee waved the fight off after the third knockdown, 46 seconds into round two. Once again Itauma makes quick work of yet another opponent.
With Itauma taking little-to-no damage in the fight, Frank Warren, his promoter, entertained the idea of the prospect fighting on July 19th at Wembley Stadium. That card is headlined by the rematch between Oleksandr Usyk and Daniel Dubois.
Itauma looks to be the real deal in the heavyweight division based on his skillset. Once he starts facing a higher level of competition, the sky is the limit for him.
