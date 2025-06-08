Keyshawn Davis Assaults Nahir Albright With Brother Keon Backstage After Boxing Event
A dark moment in the boxing world took place on June 7 after Top Rank Boxing's Abdullah Mason vs. Jeremia Nakathila card at Scope Arena in Norfolk, Virginia, concluded.
This fight card was supposed to be headlined by former WBO lightweight title holder Keyshawn Davis. However, Davis was stripped of his belt after he weighed in 4.3 pounds over his contracted weight for his scheduled defense against Edwin De Los Santos. As a result, this fight was taken off the card, and Mason vs. Nakathila was upgraded to a main event.
Davis was still present at Saturday's event, as he had two brothers (Keon and Kelvin) fighting on the card, and Norfolk, Virginia, is his hometown. However, after the card ended, Keyshawn and his brother Keon jumped Nahir Albright (who had beaten Kelvin Davis by majority decision during the event) backstage at Scope Arena.
Several videos of this interaction have since surfaced and have gone viral on social media.
Nahir Albright spoke with ESPN shortly after this incident occurred and conveyed some unfortunate details about what went down.
"[Keyshawn] and his little brother jumped me. Like, they start walking up to me all tough, putting his head against mine and grabbed me. Then I was about to swing, but my team and everybody grabbed Keyshawn and everything. And it was crazy," Albright said to ESPN, per an X post from @diegomayra.
He then confirmed that it was Keyshawn and his brother Keon who jumped him. The ESPN reporter he was speaking to noted that the inflamed bump above Albright's right eye was not there after the fight, and Albright confirmed that this was the byproduct of what had happened backstage.
Keyshawn Davis and Albright have a history inside the ring, as they fought on October 15, 2023. Davis had initially won that fight by decision, but the verdict was eventually overruled to a No Contest because Davis had tested positive for marijuana in the fight's aftermath.
This backstage assault of Albright combined with Davis missing weight makes for a very bad weekend for the former WBO lightweight champion.
