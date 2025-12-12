Kubrat Pulev vs Murat Gassiev Preview & Prediction

WBA World Heavyweight champion Kubrat Pulev and challenger Murat Gassiev are ready for BETCITY IBA Pro 13 today at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Stadium. The fight will be broadcast live in the U.S. on DAZN.

“I have come a long way,” said Kubrat Pulev in a press release, “ I have more than 300 amateur fights and also a lot of professional fights. I have a lot of experience. Thanks to God, I have the chance to fight for a world title. I'm happy to have this world title in Bulgaria, and I’m going to win this fight.”

Pulev (32-3, 14 KOs) is a 44-year-old champion, and he could soon be rivalling George Foreman’s record for the oldest titleholder ever if he wins. The ‘Cobra’ is from Sofia, Bulgaria, where he is a decent ticket seller. He isn’t great on inside defense – something that Gassiev will certainly look to take advantage of.

This will likely be his last hurrah as a titlist. He hasn’t fought in over a year, which is very damaging for a heavyweight fighter, especially at his age. His most notable wins were against Tony Thompson and a well past his prime Samuel Peter.

Gassiev Still Has Plenty Left In The Tank

Now it is Pulev who, though an entertaining fighter, is well past his prime. The KO on SI prediction is that the 32-year-old Gassiev (32-2, 25 KOs) from Vladikavkaz, Russia, will become Russia’s first world champion in 13 years.

Al Siesta, Director of IBA Pro, At The Wiegh-In | IBA Pro

Gassiev’s wins over Yuniel Dorticos and Denis Lebedev at cruiserweight are better wins than anything Kubrat Pulev has achieved. His only real loss is against Oleksander Usyk, which was a great fight. Usyk had to go to a new level to beat the hard-charging Gassiev. Both were undefeated and at the time many thought Gassiev would have too much power for Usyk.

Usyk may have been fearful of getting the nod as a Ukrainian in Russia, but it was at the time his best win to that point in his career. Gassiev has a split-decision loss to Otto Wallin in Turkey as well, but that was a dubious decision.

Gassiev has not really started his assault on the heavyweight division. A title victory will help get him in the conversation for some interesting fights. A rematch with Usyk would be a big potential ticket seller; the Russia vs. Ukraine angle would be a fight that would attract global attention. But, there are plenty of other options — both Derek Chisora and Deontay Wilder will be on hand for this one in Dubai.

