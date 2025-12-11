Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua Betting Data Reveals Surprising Fan Favorite

While there are several fascinating aspects of Jake Paul's upcoming fight against Anthony Joshua on December 19 in Miami, Florida, the way that betting lines shook out was among the most compelling parts of the pre-fight hype.

FanDuel Sportsbook released its opening betting odds for the fight soon after it was announced, and Jake Paul was listed as a +770 underdog. Anthony Joshua, on the other hand, was a gigantic -1450 favorite.

Many people felt (and still do feel) like Joshua should be an even bigger favorite, given the massive size, skill, and experience advantage over Paul.

However, despite what some would suggest, one can't deny that Jake Paul has at least a puncher's chance against Joshua. Paul conveyed his likeliest path to victory during his December 10 appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, saying:

"When I figure out his pacing, his style, his speed, his footwork, he's gonna get a little bit tired trying to chase me around. And then I'm gonna set up the shot. I'm not gonna say exactly what, but I see what it is, and I think it will end in the fifth or sixth round."

While Paul didn't want to say it out loud, anybody who has watched him fight knows that his "shot" is the overhand right, which he used to put Tyron Woodley's lights out in 2021 and has used to great effect on many of his professional fights to this point.

Jake Paul vs. Anthony Joshua Betting Ticket% Raises Eyebrows

BetMGM's X account posted a graphic on December 11 that showed some of the betting movement on their platform for Paul vs. Joshua eight days before the fight. And several aspects of the graphic show that many fans seem to believe Paul has a good chance to land that right hand against Joshua.

The graphic shows that 79% of the Ticket% (the percentage of total individual bets placed on a specific outcome) is on Jake Paul, while 78% of the Handle% (the total amount of money wagered on a specific outcome) is also on Paul. Only 3% of the Ticket% is on Joshua, and 9% of the Handle% is on him.

Early Jake Paul-Anthony Joshua betting at @BetMGM



Most bet props 🎟️

1. Jake Paul on points/technical decision +1800

2. Jake Paul by KO/TKO or DQ +900

3. Anthony Joshua on points/technical decision +500



Note: Joshua by KO/TKO or DQ is -400 pic.twitter.com/PmCddPiPq6 — BetMGM News (@BetMGMNews) December 11, 2025

To be clear, this doesn't mean that 79% of bettors think Jake Paul will win. Rather, since Joshua is such a gigantic favorite (BetMGM has him at -900 currently), the smart money would be on Paul to win, in terms of the potential betting return this would provide.

Still, it's fascinating to see so much support for Paul on this sportsbook.

