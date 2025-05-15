Kyrone Davis Picks Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford Winner
The Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford fight is now set to take place on September 13, with the venue still to be determined. Initially set for September 12 at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Turki Alalshikh announced the change on May 13 to the surprise of everyone.
While the date and location might have changed, the buzz surrounding the generational super fight remains the same. It's a clash between two modern day greats.
Alvarez (63-2-2 ) is a four weight world champion and the current undisputed super middleweight title holder. Crawford (41-0-0 ) has also won world titles in four divisions and became undisputed at the 140 and 147 lbs weight classes.
Fans and experts are divided on who will take home the win and the undisputed super middleweight title, as well as who will further cement their legacy in the sport.
Kyrone Davis knows a thing or two about the fighters, having sparred both superstars during his career. And Davis has now given his take on how the fight could play out while revealing his pick for the winner.
Speaking to FightHype, Davis said:
Preparation is going to definitely be everything. Crawford adjusting to the 168 lbs division, I know he has been sitting at a heavier weight for a while, he's been showing his training and stuff. That's definitely going to help him. Canelo's experience, Crawford's got great experience as well. It's going to be a great fight. It's going to be a chess match. I expect a great fight.
He added:
If I had to favor somebody, I would just pick Canelo because of the weight disparity. Canelo naturally sits really well at 168 lbs. And it's always tough for a guy to come up that many weight classes and do something like that. If anybody can do it, it'd be Terence Crawford.
