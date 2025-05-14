Oscar De La Hoya Gives Brutal Take On Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford
Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford are set to lock horns later this year. The fight, initially set for September 12 at Allegiant Stadium, has been rescheduled for September 13 by Turki Alalshikh, with the venue to be determined.
It's a clash between two of the best pound-for-pound boxers in the world. Alvarez's record is 63-2-2 with 39 knockouts, while Crawford's is 41-0-0 with 31 KOs. Both fighters are four division world champions and have been undisputed title holders. And for many, it's a clash between two generational superstars.
Oscar De La Hoya, however, is far from impressed with both men's qualities. He believes both Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford are on the decline. He added that 'Bud' Crawford was exposed by Israil Madrimov in his last fight, while Alvarez hasn't looked great for the last few years. De La Hoya questions Alvarez vs Crawford's credibility as the biggest fight in boxing.
'The Golden Boy' wrote on X (formerly Twitter):
So hear me out- @OscarDeLaHoya on X
Crawford will be 38
And Canelo is 35
Crawford hasn’t fought in a year and got exposed by Madrimov IMO
Canelo has been getting exposed for the past few years
Can anyone please explain to me how this is the “biggest fight in boxing”?
Oscar De La Hoya's take can be taken with a pinch of salt, though. While he once represented Canelo Alvarez, that relationship deteriorated long ago.
Regardless of De La Hoya's opinion, there's no denying the tremendous interest in the fight and whether Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford could be the biggest fight of the year.
