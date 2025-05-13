Jim Lampley Picks Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford Winner
Canelo Alvarez vs Terence Crawford has already become the talk of the boxing world despite the fight still being four months away.
The two pound-for-pound superstars are set to square off on September 12 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, and the undisputed super middleweight title is on the line for the showdown.
Only Floyd Mayweather and Dmitry Bivol have beaten Canelo Alvarez. Like a true professional, the Mexican has only improve after those defeats. He has a stellar professional record of 63-2-2 and has held world titles in four weight classes, being the current undisputed super middleweight champion.
As for 'Bud' Crawford, he is 41-0-0 with 31 knockout wins. Like Alvarez, he is a four division world champion and was undisputed at 140 lbs and 147 lbs.
Many experts have already given their take on how the contest will play out, and legendary commentator Jim Lampley has now shared his prediction for the upcoming event. Speaking to Chris Mannix, Lampley pointed out how Alvarez grew from his loss to Mayweather.
He continued raving about Canelo's counter-punching, power, and ability to absorb shots. Lampley has nothing but high praise for the Mexican's achievements and believes he lose another fight until he retires. When asked whether that includes the Crawford fight, Lampley claimed he thinks so, but offered high praise for 'Bud' as well.
Lampley said:
I do like him against 'Bud' Crawford but I do think it's a great fight. Now, I could change my mind when we get closer. 'Bud' Crawford to me, is a latter-day Sugar Ray Robinson. He has multiple skills of Sugar Ray Robinson. He can defend or attack. He has a deep inner mean streak that he can employ at any moment in a fight to get what he wants.
Lampley also pointed out Crawford's masterful performance against Errol Spence Jr., claiming that 'Bud' is head and shoulders above others. He added that Terence Crawford and Canelo Alvarez are the two greatest professionals of this era, making their fight a spectacle.
