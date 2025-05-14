Ring Magazine Announces Historic Venue For Berlanga vs Sheeraz & Stevenson vs Zepeda
The third Ring Magazine event looks to continue its run of putting on extravagant shows for the appeal of boxing fans.
Ring Magazine announced today that the July 12th card, featuring Edgar Berlanga vs. Hamzah Sheeraz and Shakur Stevenson vs. William Zepeda will take place at Louis Armstrong Stadium in Queens, New York. This will be the first time a boxing event will be hosted at the historic venue.
Louis Armstrong Stadium is one of the venues where the tennis' U.S. Open takes place. It was opened in 2018 as a replacement for the 1978 version of the venue, and holds 14,000 seats. It also has a retractable roof.
Berlanga (23-1, 18 KOs) is from nearby Brooklyn and Stevenson (23-0, 11 KOs) was born in the neighboring Newark, New Jersey. Both have fan bases in the New York metropolitan area, with Stevenson previously bringing 10,000+ fans to Prudential Center in Newark twice in recent years.
Berlanga will be heading against the undefeated Sheeraz (21-0-1, 17 KOs), in the Englishman's first fight at super-middleweight. Both are in the Ring's rankings, with Berlanga at No. 9 at 168 lbs, while Sheeraz is No. 3 at middleweight.
Stevenson will make his third defense of his WBC lightweight title against mandatory challenger Zepeda (33-0, 27 KOs). Stevenson is No. 3 and Zepeda is No. 4 in the Ring Magazine's lightweight rankings.
Other fights on the card include Alberto Puello (24-0, 10 KOs) vs. Subriel Matias (22-2, 22 KOs) for the WBC junior welterweight title, and David Morrell (11-1, 9 KOs) vs. Imam Khataev (10-0, 9 KOs) in a light heavyweight bout.
