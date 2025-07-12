Laila Ali Reveals The Price She'd Consider To Fight Claressa Shields
The all-women's boxing card that took place in the iconic Madison Square Garden arena in New York City (which set a Guinness World Record for the most world championship belts ever contested (17) in a single boxing event and was broadcast on Netflix) was capped off by another legendary fight between Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano.
Taylor winning all three fights in her trilogy against Serrano cemented her as one of the greatest female boxers of all time. In fact, many now believe it's between her and Laila Ali, who is the daughter of Muhammad Ali, as to who's the GOAT of women's boxing.
Ali was in Madison Square Garden on Friday, working the desk as part of Netflix's broadcast team. Seeing her in the arena made many reflect upon what she accomplished in the ring, and even got some wondering what it would take to get her to lace the gloves up once again, potentially against pound-for-pound great Claressa Shields.
But Ali (who is 47 years old and hasn't fought since 2007) got honest about what it would take financially for her to come out of retirement during a July 11 interview.
"The rumor that I heard is that unless somebody has $15, $20 million, don't even call me [about a fight against Shields]. That's all I got," Ali said, per an X post from Fight Hub TV.
When the interviewer asserted that Turki Alalshikh has the money to make that happen, Ali added, "I said unless somebody calls me and says they have it, we're not even gonna have a conversation. I'm not trying to come back and fight, but if someone offered that kind of money, I would actually have to think about it.
"Do I look like I could fight again? I think so too," Ali added before walking away.
Given how much Turki Alalshikh is paying other top boxers fight now, the prospect of him giving Ali $15-20 million to fight Shields certainly doesn't seem out of the question.
The Latest Boxing News
Katie Taylor Sweeps Trilogy, Beats Amanda Serrano By Majority Decision
Taylor vs Serrano Undercard Results: Alycia Baumgardner Stays Undisputed At Record-Breaking Event
Jake Paul Pulls Receipts On Dana White's Cocaine, Steroid Test Wager Claim
Jake Paul's $500,000 Ben Askren Surgery Donation Gets Love From Amanda Serrano