Lamont Roach Jr Primed to Claim His Long-Awaited Crown

Fighting in relatively quiet circumstances is no longer commonplace in boxing. With social media and streaming dominating as a way of life, under-the-radar fighters do not exist.

The major combatants earned a name through the work put in between the ropes. The quieter fighters end up on the proverbial outside, looking in. However, there are exceptions to the rule.

Lamont Roach Jr. is not a power puncher by any means. He is a pure technician, capitalizing on timing, distance, duality, and space. With surgical efficiency, the 30-year-old plays a boxing version of chess. With every move, a counter, and with every feint, Roach readjusts. Now, he gets to grab boxing's undivided attention.

William Zepeda. | IMAGO/ZUMA Press Wire

A golden opportunity for Roach

William Zepeda stands in Roach's way of making history. Granted, he has held the WBC interim title belt, but public opinion about transition titles varies. However, against the hard-charging Zepeda, one of the four official world titles changes the narrative around Roach.

After two consecutive draws against elite competition, opinion regarding Roach remains varied. Some envision Roach as a spoiler, using guile and quickness to win rounds but never dominate. As mentioned, many do not think Roach is a game-changing fighter

In his fight against Gervonta Davis, Roach withstood barrages of flurries and strong punches. On two of the three judges' cards, Davis won five of the first six rounds. Yet, he could not zero in on Roach to end the fight.

Gervonta Davis vs Lamont Roach | IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Instead, the Washington native slipped, parried, and rolled his way out of harm's way. Davis tried to muscle Roach but failed to gain a late-fight rhythm. Similarly, Isaac Cruz pushed the pace early, yet Roach did not bend, instead gaining strength as the fight wore on. Fighting smart and emotionless almost led him to two monster upsets.

A win against Zepeda could change the course of Roach's career. By his own admission, he understands the process ahead and where he came from.

“Just being confident, trusting your instincts. I’ve been doing this for a long time, man, being in there with guys who can punch and guys who are strong. It’s been a long, 21-year journey, being in there with guys who are physically strong with either brute strength or knockout power. I just trust my instincts and do what I have to do, and I’d like to say I’m pretty good defensively, too. I’m confident I can take a shot—because I have, and I’m ready to give it right back, as you’ve seen."

Roach faces Zepeda in the ring on Saturday, but he also has a chance to change perception.