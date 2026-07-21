Agit Kabayel in Talks for Blockbuster Unification Fight

After Oleksandr Usyk relinquished several of his titles on his way to retirement, conventional thought held that each organization should have its own champion.

However, as much as organizations love the autonomy of their own champion, they love money and big fights so much more. The mission of the alphabet organizations to figure out a way to crown a champion with multiple big-money bouts opens the door to a wide array of possibilities.

WBC champion Agit Kabayel (27-0, 19 KOs) and WBA champion Murat Gassiev (34-2-1, 27 KOs) can emerge from Usyk's generous shadow, carving out their own legacy with marquee wins. Now, it looks like the WBA and WBC champions could be headed for a collision course.

Murat Gassiev | IMAGO / ITAR-TASS

Spencer Brown is not considered a household name in the fight promotion world. Yet, some of his cards involved some of the sport's best, including Tyson Fury. Brown does not possess Dana White's bravado, or Turki Alashaikh's calm, or Bob Arum's brutal use of the English language. As a result, when he speaks, occasionally, his statements just drift. However, when he spoke to Mike Coppinger from The Ring, the veteran reporter's words opened eyes.

Kabayel eyeing Gassiev bout

"I spoke to Spencer Brown again, who promotes Agit Kabayel; they're looking to bring him back in September or October in Germany, where he's a star. And one fight that I love, that they're exploring, is Murat Gassiev, a puncher from Russia. That would be a good Top 10 opponent for Kabayel. He needs big opponents right now."

Kabayel brings a fan-friendly style to the world stage. With a pressure-driven style that also features thumping body punches, the WBC champion aims to outpace the opponent and overwhelm them. Somewhere during the middle of the scheduled bout, Kabayel will start looking for his opening. All 19 of Kabayel's knockouts occurred within seven rounds, the end result of being worn down.

A heavyweight unification bout between WBC champ Agit Kabayel and WBA champ Murat Gassiev is being explored for later this year, Kabayel’s promoter, Spencer Brown told The Ring’s @MikeCoppinger. pic.twitter.com/XzSjP3Wufw — InsideRingShow (@InsideRingShow) July 20, 2026

While similar in knockout types, Gassiev applies a different approach. He attempts to load up for a one-punch knockout. Instead of a flurry, a heavy-handed blow finds its mark. Meanwhile, the fight will have a profound effect on the division. Fighters like Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua could campaign for a fight against the winner. Not to mention Daniel Dubois, who claims a version of the world heavyweight title.

While the proposed fight is only in the talking stage, getting it on the docket before the end of the year changes the division for 2027 and beyond.