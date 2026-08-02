Lamont Roach Jr vs William Zepeda Live Results
The second edition of 'The Fight' on TNT ends with one of the most anticipated title fights of the summer, as Lamont Roach Jr. takes on William Zepeda for the vacant WBC lightweight championship.
Roach and Zepeda each come off unsatisfactory title fight results, yet find themselves in another opportunity to capture gold. The 30-year-old Roach enters 'The Fight' off consecutive draws with Gervonta 'Tank' Davis and Isaac 'Pitbull' Cruz in a pair of fights that many fans thought he won.
Zepeda returns after a year-long layoff following a unanimous decision loss to then-WBC lightweight champion Shakur Stevenson, who has since moved up to 140 pounds, where he is the WBO and The Ring super lightweight titleholder.
Despite the loss, Zepeda remained the WBC's No. 1-ranked lightweight contender, allowing him to return and compete for the same belt he just fought for.
IBF lightweight champion Raymond Muratalla makes his way back to the ring in the co-main event, defending his belt against former super featherweight champion Robson Conceicao. Muratalla competes for the first time since his star-making performance against Andy Cruz in January.
Muratalla, 24-0, has hinted at his desire to move up to 140 pounds soon. With a victory, the California native could land himself an opportunity to become a two-division champion, particularly with the IBF still without a super lightweight titleholder.
Undefeated prospects Raul Curiel (17-0-1), Joel Iriarte (10-0) and Fabian Guzman (10-0), in addition to rising light middleweight star Charles Conwell (21-1). Curiel, the No. 1-ranked WBA welterweight contender, takes on former title challenger Quinton Randall on the TNT main card, which will be opened by Conwell's return fight against former amateur opponent Paul Kroll.
Lamont Roach Jr. vs. William Zepeda Results
Main card
Lamont Roach Jr. vs. William Zepeda, for the vacant WBC lightweight title
(C) Raymond Muratalla vs. Robson Conceicao, for the IBF lightweight title
Raul Curiel def. Quinton Randall by majority decision (100-90, 97-93, 95-95), welterweight
Charles Conwell def. Paul Kroll by TKO in Round 9 (2:36), light middleweight
Prelims
Juan Becerril def. Dylan Capetillo by KO in Round 3 (2:59), super lightweight
Joel Iriarte def. Jorge Lagunas by TKO in Round 8 (2:48), welterweight
Fabian Guzman def. Aaron Coley by unanimous decision (79-73, 78-74, 78-74), middleweight
Gael Cabrera def. Francisco Portillo by unanimous decision (80-72, 79-73, 79-73), super bantamweight
Dalis Kaleiopu def. Yeyery Castillo by KO in Round 1 (2:37), lightweight
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Jaren Kawada is a combat sports writer who specializes in betting, with over five years of experience in boxing and MMA. When he is not covering the sport, Kawada is an avid MMA, Brazilian jiu-jitsu and boxing practitioner. Kawada has previous bylines with ClutchPoints, Sportskeeda MMA, BetSided and FanSided MMA. Born and raised in Honolulu, Hawaii, Kawada has a B.A. in Sports Media from Butler University and now resides in Denver, Colorado.Follow jarenkawada1