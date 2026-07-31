Lamont Roach Jr vs William Zepeda Odds, Prediction & Analysis

The WBC lightweight championship will be settled on Saturday whenLamont Roach Jr. squares off against William Zepeda in a 12-round fight in Las Vegas.

Not only will the winner claim a major world title, but they will hold leverage in an attempt to clean out the division. Similarly, depending on how the fight goes, you could see the beginning of a trilogy.

Zepeda will regain some of the luster lost in his last fight, a unanimous decision loss to Shakur Stevenson. Regarded as one of the busiest in-fight boxers in the sport, Zepeda prides himself on his ability to affect the will of his opponent. In controlling the action, the 30-year-old pushes the pace, looking for his opening to end the fight.

Lamont Roach Jr | IMAGO / Hoganphotos

In contrast, Roach is the smoother fighter. Using elite reflexes and footwork, the Washington, D.C., native slides in and around punishment without fear or apprehension. Roach comes off consecutive draws against tough fighters. As a result, his ability to stare down the metaphorical barrel of a heavy hitter proves his unflinching resolve.

William Zepeda vs Lamont Roach Jr moneyline odds

Lamont Roach Jr: -150

William Zepeda: +120

Draw: +1400

William Zepeda vs Lamont Roach Jr method of victory

Roach Jr.

Decision: +110

KO/TKO/DQ: +600

Zepeda

Decision: +225

KO/TKO/DQ: +500

Odds courtesy of DraftKings

William Zepeda vs Lamont Roach Jr prediction

From the opening bell, Zepeda will want to push the pace. With just ten knockouts, Roach won't be able to dissuade that approach by force. There will likely not be a feeling-out process, as Zepeda will hope to overwhelm Roach early. Roach will need to avoid absorbing any solid shots. Furthermore, he needs to fight from the outside, off his back foot, rather than trudging forward and moving into the pocket.

Counterpunching is the weapon that many non-punchers can use to affect the outcome of the fight. While Zepeda is active, he will become wild and wide at times. Under those circumstances, that's where Roach's quickness pays dividends. His punches may not hurt Zepeda, but they will disrupt his rhythm and add up.

Normally, draws are rarely profound learning experiences. However, Roach's fight against Gervonta Davis provides the blueprint. Davis ranks as one of the smarter big punchers in the game, and Roach made him miss and frustrated him with footwork. The longer the fight goes, the more likely Roach is to win. While he will not knock out Zepeda, his defensive skill and timing win this fight on the cards.

Prediction: Roach wins by 12-round unanimous decision.

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