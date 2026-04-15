Arslanbek Makhmudov Predicts Tyson Fury vs Anthony Joshua Fight

After getting a firsthand taste of Tyson Fury coming off his losses to Oleksandr Usyk, Arslanbek Makhmudov believes ‘The Gypsy King’ is back. The Russian does not know if Fury will ever capture another title, but he believes the 37-year-old is fully prepared for the fight he desires with Anthony Joshua.

Despite critics slamming Fury for his failure to stop Makhmudov, ‘Lion’ still believes the former champion passed “good test” in his return from retirement. Based on what he felt in the ring, Makhmudov claimed Fury is not only ready for Joshua, but believes he would beat his longtime rival “easily.”

“I gave him a very hard fight,” Makhmudov said, via Boxing King Media. “It was a good test for himself. Now, he’s ready for Joshua. Hundred percent, he can beat him. I don’t know [if it will be a knockout], but he beats him easily, I think.”

‼️ “HE BEATS HIM EASILY…” MAKHMUDOV MAKES BOLD FURY vs JOSHUA CALL



“I think yes… Fury beats Joshua now.”



Arslanbek Makhmudov says Tyson Fury is READY after his last test and believes he handles Anthony Joshua with ease 👀



Points or KO? He’s not sure… but one thing is clear… pic.twitter.com/OK30ltaSJC — Boxing King Media (@boxingkingmedia) April 13, 2026

Fury beat Makhmudov with a resounding decision in his first fight in well over a year, and his first non-title bout since 2023. Two judges gave him all 12 rounds, with only one judge scoring a single round for Makhmudov.

Although clearly a step behind his prime form, 'The Gypsy King' was in cruise control for most of the fight, landing 199 punches to just 59 from Makhmudov, according to Compubox. The performance was still disappointing to many who expected Fury to win by knockout, considering that had been how the Russian suffered his previous two losses.

Tyson Fury only wants Anthony Joshua after comeback win

Anthony Joshua | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Now fully back in the heavyweight mix, Fury made it clear that there is only one fight he wants next. The 37-year-old called out Joshua immediately after beating Makhmudov and claimed that it is the only fight he will be returning to the ring for.

"If it ain't Anthony Joshua next, I'm not interested in boxing," Fury said in his post-fight presser. "I'll eat 1,000 Easter eggs, go up to 35 stone, I'm out. It's either him, or I'm gone again. I'm not interested in up-and-comers, I'm not interested in someone trying to prove a point over me. I don't care about rankings, I don't care about belts, I only care now about AJ. That's the defining fight for British boxing."

Tyson Fury: "If it ain't Anthony Joshua next, I'm not interested in boxing. It's either him, or I'm gone again. ... that's the defining fight in British boxing." 😮 #FuryMakhmudov pic.twitter.com/1RrOu2AFrz — Netflix Sports (@netflixsports) April 11, 2026

Joshua appears to be just as interested, telling the Netflix broadcast that, "You know what I'm here for," while watching Fury beat Makhmudov ring-side.

Fury and Joshua began the year expected to face each other by the end of 2026, but the plans were thrown off track when 'AJ' was involved in a fatal car crash that claimed the lives of his two best friends.

Joshua has since returned to training but has yet to confirm his next fight date.