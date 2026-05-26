Tyson Fury Drops Date and Location for Anthony Joshua Warm-Up Fight

Tyson Fury ended a year-long retirement in April when he was victorious over Russian heavyweight Arslanbek Makhmudov. A unanimous decision win would be Fury's first in two-and-a-half years, as he now looks for a meeting with Anthony Joshua.

Although there is no date or venue for AJ vs Fury, it is understood that both parties have agreed to terms, and they will finally face off in the fall.

Despite Joshua returning in December against Jake Paul, the British star will compete again before taking on his fellow countryman. On July 25, 'AJ' is taking on a relatively unknown commodity in the shape of Kristian Prenga.

Now, it appears Fury will compete the following week.

Tyson Fury claims he is fighting on August 1 in Dublin

Tyson Fury | IMAGO / PA Image

Frank Warren has confirmed that Fury would compete again before facing Joshua in the ring, with an official announcement expected this week.

In a story on his Instagram account, the heavyweight said, "Let's go, August 1, Dublin in Ireland" over a video of him training in Thailand.

It was previously rumored that Fury would take on Joshua in the Irish capital alongside Katie Taylor, but now it appears 'The Gypsy King's' warm-up match will take place in Dublin.

There is also additional validity to Fury's claim that he is competing in his neighboring county. Quennsberry Promotions had announced a show in Dublin on that date recently at the 3Arena.

Tyson Fury | IMAGO / PA Images

Currently, the headline bout for the event will see Dublin local Pierce O'Leary take on Mark Chamberlain in a rescheduled fight. The super lightweight affair will be for O'Leary's IBO title, which he won in March in the same venue.

No other fights have been announced for the event, and it is currently unclear as to who Fury may face on the card if he were to appear in Dublin. It is also unknown whether or not Fury would compete in the main event in Dublin or if he would serve as a supporting act to O'Leary vs Chamberlain, though one would assume he would headline the card.

Fury last competed on the island of Ireland in 2018, when he had an undercard appearance prior to his first meeting with Deontay Wilder.

A fight in the 3Arena would also be somewhat familiar for Fury. In 2009, the former world champion competed in the venue, which was previously known as 'The O2' in Dublin, for his ninth professional bout aged 21.