Ex-UFC Champ Shares Wild Story How Floyd Mayweather Tried Stealing His Girlfriend
Floyd "Money" Mayweather became famous for being one of the greatest boxers of his generation. However, his notoriety has continued despite retiring in 2017 because of his penchant for living a lavish lifestyle, which always keeps him in the headlines.
Mayweather's affinity for nightclubs and Las Vegas parties is well-documented at this point. And during an October 16 episode of UFC legend Daniel Cormier's podcast, former UFC bantamweight champion and current featherweight fighter Aljamain Sterling shared a story from the past where he and Mayweather almost got into an altercation because of Mayweather's interest in Sterling's then-girlfriend and current wife.
Aljamain Sterling Shares Floyd Mayweather Club Story Involving Girlfriend
"It's a real situation that happened," Sterling said when Cormier asked him about Mayweather trying to take his girlfriend (now wife), Rebecca, at a club in Las Vegas. "2016, I think it was. I was just starting, I was undefeated, on my second contract for the UFC. So I'm feeling good.
"[Mayweather] is pointing to [Rebecca] and our friend at the time. They come over, he sent somebody up, she comes, she's telling me, 'Mayweather was just pointing at us, and was telling us to [come over].' I'm like, 'So what does that mean?'"
Cormier then interrupted by saying Sterling could beat Mayweather up in an actual fight because he could take him down, and Sterling said, "In an actual fight, yes." Then, going back to the story, Sterling continued, "In the moment, I was kind of a young, hotheaded kid, so I'm thinking a couple things. I'm like, 'If Shorty goes down there, it's [over]. Signed, sealed, delivered."
"Mayweather sent somebody up, I go over to them, I talk to them, I'm like 'Hey, man. I know how this goes. You're trying to tell me to bring her down. Nah, it don't work like that,'" Sterling continued.
"They go back, they come back again, trying to recruit both of us now. And they're like, '[Mayweather] said you could come down, too.' I'm like, 'Nah. Nah. I've seen this movie before. We go down together, she goes in, they try to stop me, and it's gonna be an issue, because I ain't gonna be made to look like no fool," he added.
"I told them to tell [Mayweather], 'He's undefeated in boxing. I'm undefeated in MMA. If he wants to figure out what sport is better, we can find out today.'"
Clearly Sterling was willing to stand his ground. But it's probably for the best for both sides that this situation was de-escalated before it became physical.
